Gautam Adani Visits Ram Temple and Plans AI-Driven Tech for Ayodhya Gurukul

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani visited the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Thursday, announcing a new initiative to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) with India’s traditional Vedic education system.

The visit to the Shri Ram Temple was described by the billionaire chairman as a moment of "extreme emotion and pride." Adani, who was joined by his wife Dr. Priti Adani, son Karan Adani, and daughter-in-law Paridhi Adani, invoked the ideals of Lord Ram—honesty, duty, and service, as essential benchmarks for India’s current national trajectory.

"This shrine is more than a religious landmark; it is a symbol of India’s cultural continuity and unity," Adani said, linking faith to the broader narrative of India’s "rising self-confidence" on the global stage.

Traditional Meets AI

Transitioning from religious reflection to educational outreach, the Adani family visited the Shri Nishulk Gurukul Mahavidyalaya. Established in 1935 and rooted in the Arya Samaj movement, the institution provides free residential education to approximately 200 students.

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To future-proof this traditional ecosystem, Adani announced that the Adani Foundation would support the introduction of an AI-enabled laboratory. The goal is to create a convergence where students can study Sanskrit shlokas and Vedic philosophy alongside cutting-edge computer science.

"Our responsibility is to carry these traditions forward while preparing for the opportunities of tomorrow," Adani noted, emphasizing that learning rooted in values is what “shapes the future of a nation.”

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The visit aligns with Adani’s recent high-profile engagements with Indian cultural landmarks, following his participation in the Maha Kumbh Mela and the Jagannath Rath Yatra.