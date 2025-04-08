GCPL Presented by Amari Hills Hosts First Live Player Auction in Chandigarh, Plans Global Entry

Chandigarh, India – April 7, 2025 – The Good Club the popular padel and Pilates destination which recently launched The Good Club Padel League (GCPL), today announced the successful completion of its first live player auction. The event, held on April 5th, 2025, at The Good Club’s 6, Vishnu Gdn Rd, behind Rock Garden, Kaimbwala, Kansal, Chandigarh 160001 location, was a landmark in sport of padel in India.

The live auction saw the six franchise teams: Smash Bucklers, Santa Banta Smashers, Ninja Steel Warriors, Raging Racketeers, Sunbrave Strikers, and Net Ninjas bidding feverously for the players from a pool of nearly 100 registered players, including top Indian talents such as Shashank Narde, Famas, and Manav k Sreekumar, who were acquired at a significant price.

The GCPL emerges organically from The Good Club's vibrant community – a hub attracting over 200 daily visitors with its fitness offerings, social gatherings, and inviting café. The inclusive nature of padel, particularly its doubles format that promotes teamwork and social interaction, makes it a perfect embodiment of The Good Club's fundamental goal: to foster a sense of connection and engagement among individuals.

Speaking on the occasion, The Good Club and GCPL Founders Aashna A Mehra and Pranav Mehra shared their vision: "GCPL's first-ever live player auction is a testament to many more important milestones. In line with The Good Club's foundational vision of an inclusive and welcoming environment, the GCPL serves as a significant extension, providing an exceptional platform for padel players across all skill levels to engage in competition, foster their development, and contribute to the increasing popularity of the sport."

Building on the resounding success of The Good Club in Chandigarh and the enthusiastic response to the GCPL, the founders now look at national and global expansion plans. Leveraging the growing appeal of padel, The Good Club aims to replicate its success in key metropolitan cities across India and strategically expand into international markets. This expansion will involve establishing new Good Club facilities, complete with state-of-the-art padel courts and vibrant community spaces, and launching similar padel leagues to foster local talent and engagement on a wider scale.

“Our journey began somewhat serendipitously while traveling, where we witnessed the power of sports clubs to build strong communities,” added Pranav Mehra and Aashna A Mehra. “We brought that vision to Chandigarh, creating a space where people can connect, have fun, and build their own community. The GCPL is a testament to this vision, and our national and global expansion plans are driven by our belief in the unifying power of sport and the desire to create more ‘The Good Clubs’ around the world.”

The GCPL presented by Amari Hills underscores The Good Club’s unwavering commitment to cultivating a vibrant and inclusive community through the power of sport. By uniting players of all levels, the league aims to significantly elevate the profile of padel in India and establish a lasting legacy for the sport, now with the exciting prospect of extending this impact both nationally and internationally.

