Geetanjali Om Parkash Crowned Mrs International World Classic 2026 in Kuala Lumpur

India celebrates a landmark moment as Mrs. Geetanjali Om Parkash (59), Managing Director of Dr Om Parkash group of Eye Institutes in Amritsar, Punjab, has been crowned Mrs International World Classic 2026 at the grand finale held on 27th March 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This historic win marks the first time India has secured this prestigious global title, making it a proud and defining achievement for the nation.

Mrs. Om Parkash delivered an exceptional performance across all rounds of the competition, including the Personal Interview, Swimsuit Round, National Costume Round, and Evening Gown Round, impressing judges with her elegance, confidence, and powerful presence. Alongside winning the crown, she was also honored with the special subtitle “Mrs Empowerment” and awarded the title for “Most Exotic National Costume,” further highlighting her standout representation on the global stage.

Her advocacy is deeply rooted in creating economic independence for women, especially from underserved backgrounds, while also opening up skill-based opportunities for younger generations. Her mission reflects a commitment to building not just confidence, but sustainable futures for women across communities.

Her journey, however, has been anything but easy. At the age of 32, her life took an unexpected turn when she was left bedridden for months due to rheumatoid arthritis. There were moments when even the hope of walking again felt distant. Yet, in the face of uncertainty, she chose resilience over fear. That defining phase of her life shaped her belief that: “Setbacks do not define us, our response does.”

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Today, as she stands crowned on an international stage, she represents strength, perseverance, and reinvention. She is an inspiration to countless women—especially those who are often underestimated with age—to believe that their time is far from over.

Her message resonates powerfully: experience is strength, and the most beautiful chapter of life can still lie ahead.

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In her own words: “Mirror, mirror on the wall, nothing breaks a woman who chooses to stand tall.”

Mrs. Geetanjali Om Parkash’s victory is not just a personal triumph—it is a movement. A reminder that age is just a number, and dreams remain timeless.