German Business Delegation Visits Indore–Ujjain: A Unique Confluence of Innovation, Industry and Spirituality

The ongoing efforts under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav to promote investment and innovation in Madhya Pradesh were clearly reflected on Wednesday in Ujjain and Indore. On the third day of the Madhya Pradesh Global Innovation Program 2025, a delegation from five leading German tech companies visited IIT Indore, the Charak Centre for Digital Healthcare, and interacted with entrepreneurs and startups at Ujjain Smart City Limited.

The visit, led by MPIDC with support from GIIC and IM Global, will continue in Indore and Bhopal till August 22.

The day began with an experiential tour of the Charak Centre for Digital Healthcare at IIT Indore. The delegation was introduced to the IIT Indore Drishti CPS Foundation and its startup initiatives, followed by demonstrations of digital healthcare technologies. The team also toured the Intelligent Manufacturing Centre.

Later, the delegation reached Ujjain, where sessions at the Smart City office facilitated interactions with local entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs). Discussions focused on investment opportunities and potential partnerships. Startups from Ujjain showcased their innovative products and solutions.

At a roundtable meeting attended by Smart City Commissioner Shri Abhilash Mishra, CEO Zila Panchayat Shri Sandeep Shiva, senior officials, and entrepreneurs, special emphasis was placed on the theme “Artificial Intelligence and Simhastha 2028.” Deliberations explored how AI, digital technologies, and smart solutions could support crowd management, real-time analytics, smart management, and connectivity to present Simhastha 2028 as a global event.

Active participation from AI and technology startups enriched the local innovation ecosystem. Local enterprises Lexineksi AI, Millet IT and MR Soft Pvt. Ltd. explored collaboration opportunities with the German delegation, marking a strong step toward positioning Ujjain as a global innovation hub.

Speaking on the occasion, MPIDC Executive Director Shri Rajesh Rathore and CEO Zila Panchayat Shri Sandeep Shiva emphasised that Cities 2.0 Vision and the Mahakumbh Project would be developed as model examples of modern technological solutions. They highlighted Ujjain’s potential to emerge as a hub of sustainable urban development and smart technology adoption.

IM Global Founder Shri C.K. Tiwari stated that challenges faced by new businesses could only be addressed through research-driven approaches and global collaborations. He urged startups to prepare themselves for international partnerships and competitive global markets.

The German delegation began its Ujjain visit with a spiritual experience at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. They later toured the regional office of MPIDC, where they were welcomed by Executive Director Shri Rajesh Rathore.

Detailed discussions were held on the vast possibilities of investment, innovation, and industrial development in Madhya Pradesh. The delegation was appraised of the new industrial infrastructure being developed in the state, the evolving technology-based ecosystem and the investor-friendly, transparent policy environment provided by the government. They were also briefed about Vikram Udyogpuri Limited’s industrial projects and emerging investment opportunities in Ujjain. This dialogue will serve as a crucial step in strengthening industrial cooperation and future partnerships between India and Germany.