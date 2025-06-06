GetaMix premium premixes: Getting away from run-of-the-mill cocktail premixes

GetaMix was started with a vision to provide people with the necessary tools to make perfect cocktails literally anywhere. Getting a good cocktail is a time-consuming affair. You need to get out of your house and reach a bar of your liking to get a cocktail of your choice. It is wishful thinking to have your favourite mix in the comfort of your cosy home whenever you want it. One objective of Tarrisha Gupta, when she co-founded GetaMix, was to ensure that cocktail premixes are easily available anywhere and at any store while tasting perfectly.

A professional bartender is not available every time and everywhere to give the exotic taste. Cocktail mixers that are available in the market are too artificial and their taste is nowhere near the taste of freshly made cocktails. Tarrisha decided to address this gap. “It’s then I wondered why I can’t have the same drink at my home, prepared easily but with the same quality?” says Tarrisha. “

“This thought and constant experiments by mixing alcohol, juices and other ingredients helped me envision GetaMix for all the cocktail enthusiasts who are particular for their cocktail experiences from its taste to its aroma.”

An MSc. in Business with Marketing graduate from Warwick Business School, Tarrisha is the brain behind the brand. It is easy to travel on the path paved by leaders. But it is a different ball game to travel on the untrodden path and make way for others. She started with the idea of a cocktail premix and teamed up with Shashank Shekhar, Msc. Business with Operations Management from Warwick Business School. Being passionate about cocktails, she goes way beyond making a premium cocktails. While Tarrisha guides the team in marketing, branding, creative direction, sales, product development and designing. At the same time, Shashank took over the command of Technology, Operations, logistics, sales, and supply chain. Together they created the brand which crafted the finest cocktail premixes. GetaMix premixes are available in sachets. These premixes in the sachets can be added to alcohol and water to prepare a refreshing drink.

GetaMix does not want to compromise on quality even if that meant producing premixes at a premium cost. There are other premixes sold in the market, but they lack the correct flavour and were inconveniently sized. The artificial ingredients make the product less costly, but the taste takes a hit. Right from the beginning company was clear that they want to target the urbane and suave customers who understand what a good cocktail tastes like. That is the reason why their cocktail premixes are prepared from carefully curated ingredients which are either natural or naturally identical ingredients. While formulating the mix, Tarrisha was firm that taste shouldn’t be compromised but at the same time, no artificial flavours should be added. The customer’s health was a prime concern hence no harmful preservatives were added. This is the reason why all the ingredients are natural and nature identical, most of them are internationally sourced.