Global Business Icon Mohit Bansal Joins Ranks of World’s Most Disruptive Entrepreneurs

A powerful new name is beginning to circulate across global business and infrastructure circles—and it is not coming from Silicon Valley, London or Shanghai. Mohit Bansal, Founder and CEO of GreyMarble Infra Pvt. Ltd. (GMI Infra), is rapidly establishing himself as one of India’s most influential next-generation entrepreneurs, with ambitions that extend far beyond national borders.

At a time when global supply chains are being rewritten and corporations are actively seeking alternatives to traditional manufacturing and technology hubs, Bansal is executing a bold, long-term strategy to position North India as a globally competitive industrial, logistics and technology powerhouse.

Founded in 2018, GMI Infra has grown from a regional venture into a multi-vertical infrastructure platform, spanning IT parks, business parks, industrial townships, free trade and logistics zones, data-center-ready infrastructure, and premium residential developments. Industry leaders increasingly describe Bansal not merely as a real estate developer, but as an ecosystem architect—someone building the physical backbone for the next phase of global business expansion into India.

Educated in Computer Science and Applied Mathematics at the State University of New York, Bansal made the unconventional decision to return to India at a time when many of his peers chose to remain abroad. His belief was clear: the future of global growth would not be limited to megacities, but would emerge from strategically planned Tier-2 regions capable of offering scale, affordability and talent.

Advertisement

That belief is now materialising in Mohali and the greater Chandigarh region, which GMI Infra is rapidly transforming into a magnet for multinational corporations, MSMEs, startups and manufacturing giants. Flagship developments such as the 90-acre GMI Business Park, GMI IT Tower located near ISB, Plaksha University and Infosys, GMI Elite Homes, and GMI Platinum Square have already drawn strong interest from domestic and international stakeholders.

The company’s most ambitious initiative to date—the upcoming GMI Logistics Park—is being closely watched by trade analysts and global investors. Strategically aligned with the expansion of the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) near Rajpura, the logistics park is designed to function as a high-efficiency trade and supply-chain hub, linking highways, rail corridors and major manufacturing belts across North India. As global firms accelerate their “China + 1” diversification strategies, infrastructure of this scale and sophistication is becoming mission-critical.

Advertisement

What sets Bansal apart on the global stage is his emphasis on sustainability, longevity and relevance. Across all GMI Infra projects, green design principles, energy-efficient systems, solar integration, rainwater harvesting and smart automation are embedded by default. Developments such as GMI Elite Homes, offering 136 wellness-centric premium residences along the Bharatmala Highway, and the technologically advanced GMI IT Tower, reflect a commitment to future-ready urban environments.

Beyond infrastructure, Bansal is also emerging as a vocal champion of entrepreneurship. Speaking at The Rise 2025 in Chandigarh, hosted by SMB Connect, he underscored the importance of what he called “invisible infrastructure”—mentorship, access to markets, patient capital and safe spaces for innovation. According to Bansal, when founders are supported holistically, they do not just build companies; they build global confidence in India’s innovation ecosystem.

His leadership and vision have been spotlighted across prominent platforms including Business Standard, IndiaCSR, IdeapreneurIndia, and leading global-facing business publications, all pointing to a broader narrative: a new class of Indian entrepreneurs is emerging—globally educated, nationally committed and systemically minded.

Looking ahead, GMI Infra plans to develop 10 IT parks across North and East India by 2030, creating a distributed network of innovation hubs that could redefine how and where global companies operate in the subcontinent. The company’s scale, speed and strategic coherence are prompting comparisons to early-stage infrastructure giants in emerging global economies.