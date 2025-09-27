Global Promotion of Madhya Pradesh’s Biodiversity: CM Dr. Yadav

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that the state’s rich floral and faunal diversity should be effectively promoted and branded. The richness of the state’s forests and the easy visibility of wildlife within them should be widely publicised. For this, short films, documentaries, and promotional capsules should be prepared in collaboration with the Films Division of India, Discovery, and other channels to present Madhya Pradesh’s forest specialties to the world. He emphasised that the state’s strengths must be showcased globally. CM Dr. Yadav also suggested that while Madhya Pradesh should provide other states with wild animals, it should also receive species from them in return to further enhance the state’s biodiversity. He specifically mentioned efforts to bring the Indian Rhinoceros (one-horned Rhino) from Assam. He also directed preparations for releasing aquatic animals, turtles, gharials, and dolphins into the state’s rivers.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav was addressing the 30th meeting of the Madhya Pradesh State Wildlife Board at Mantralaya on Friday. Forest and Environment Minister Shri Dilip Ahirwar and Board member Dr. Narayan Vyas joined virtually. Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Shri Anurag Jain, Additional Chief Secretary Shri Neeraj Mandloi, ACS Forest Shri Ashok Barnwal, PCCF Shri V.N. Ambade, and several wildlife board members, were present.

An in-depth discussion took place to transfer three pairs of tigers to Odisha, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav emphasised that, while tigers will be sent to these states, Madhya Pradesh should also receive wild animal species from them in exchange to further enrich the state’s biodiversity. Dr. Alok Kumar, a board member, proposed creating another conservation reserve around Panna and Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserves, and highlighted the possibility of including the Sonewani Forest Range of Balaghat in a separate conservation reserve. He said this would be a major step in strengthening wildlife conservation in the state.

Gajarakshak App Initiative

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav instructed authorities to adopt concrete measures to prevent human-animal conflicts caused by wild elephants. Additional PCCF Shri Krishnamurti informed that an AI-based ‘Gajarakshak’ App has been developed to track elephant movements and notify villagers through SMS when elephants approach human settlements. Radio collaring is also being used, and ‘Elephant Friend Groups’ are being formed in affected districts and forest divisions.

Major Achievements of the Wildlife Board

In the meeting, Shri Krishnamurti shared the achievements of the Madhya Pradesh State Wildlife Board, stating that the Kharmor Sanctuary in Sardarpur has been reorganised. This reorganisation has provided a permanent solution to the land purchase and sale problems faced by the people of 14 revenue villages in the area. Reorganisation of Kharmor Sanctuary in Sardarpur, resolving land trade issues for 14 local villages. Celebration of International Tiger Day in Bhopal on 29 July. He informed that International Tiger Day was celebrated in Bhopal on July 29. On this occasion, 14 rescue squads, 16 dog squads, six specialized wildlife transport vehicles (for species such as the Barasingha), three rescue vehicles, and dedicated dog squad vehicles were inaugurated. The Jahanagar Sanctuary was also established, becoming the 26th sanctuary of the state.

During the Tiger Day program in Bhopal, a symbolic initiative called ‘Tiger Rakshabandhan’ was launched by tying a “Tiger Rakhi” to Chief Minister Dr. Yadav. In line with Prime Minister Shri Modi’s vision, a giant tiger statue was created from iron scrap material in the Pench tiger reserve. He further informed that at the National Chambal Sanctuary this year, hatchlings emerged from gharial nests: 86 in Nadigaon, 32 in Barouli, 20 in Babu Singh Gher, 16 in Dang Vasai, 7 in Raidi, and 5 in Bhara.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav also said that in a joint operation by the Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force, Tiger Strike Force Shivpuri, and Sheopur Forest Division, seven members of an inter-state gang involved in illegal poaching and trafficking of tiger and leopard body parts (bones/skeletons) were arrested in Sheopur district.

Approved Proposals