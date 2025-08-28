The Practice of Immortality by Ishan Shivanand achieved unprecedented international success at its Yashobhoomi Delhi launch on August 24th, 2025, marking significant global recognition for Indian wellness literature. Released simultaneously across 15 countries in 4 languages (English, Italian, German, Portuguese), the USA Today National Bestseller represents India's successful cultural export.

Shivanand brings international appeal through proven results. Born into a twenty-one-generation yogi lineage, he spent his early years in Indian monasteries under his father and mentor, H. H. Avdhoot Shivanand. His Yoga of Immortals protocol has achieved global adoption, with clinical trials showing up to 82% efficacy when integrated with conventional treatments, attracting major international institutions across multiple continents.

"This launch demonstrates India's potential to lead global wellness conversation through authentic knowledge sharing," Shivanand declared to the internationally diverse audience."When ancient Indian wisdom meets rigorous validation, it creates solutions the world needs."

At the book unveiling, Chief Guest Smt. Priti Agarwal, serving as Post Master General, Indore Zone, Ministry of Communications, Government of India, and an IAS Officer, expressed: "This work provides our youth with lasting knowledge instead of immediate remedies. The English version facilitates their access to traditional practices rather than contemporary fads."