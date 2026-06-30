GlucoPlus C and Sourav Ganguly Reimagine Celebrity Engagement: One Mother, One Child, One Personalised AI Video at a Time

Celebrity Engagement Has Always Been Broadcast. Until Now.

For decades, the playbook for celebrity-led campaigns has stayed the same: one face, one message, millions of people. The celebrity speaks. The audience receives. Nobody answers back.

Dabur GlucoPlus C changed that with its new summer campaign: “Dada’s Power Coaching Camp” which turns Sourav Ganguly from a face on a hoarding into a personal coach for every child. By name. By sport. By their specific challenge on the field.

THE TECH MAGIC: SEAMLESS ECOSTEM OF AI, TO META PLATFORMS USED TO PERSONALISE AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT

Behind every young athlete is a mother who has watched her child come off the field exhausted, frustrated, or ready to quit and wished she could do more. GlucoPlus C built this campaign around her. Mothers engage via Meta, share their child’s name, sport, and biggest performance challenge, and what comes back on WhatsApp is a video where Dada addresses her child directly coaching them through the exact moment she’s been worried about.

The usage of generative AI to drive customised engagement factored 250+ unique combinations, delivering over 13,00,000+ [SK1] personalised moments of coaching tips. The campaign garnered an exposure of over 110Mn+ among mothers across India.



The Product That Shows Up at the Right Moment

GlucoPlus C is formulated for exactly the moment the campaign is designed to reach — when a child is about to slow down. GucoPlus C which is designed for active kids, combining 20% more glucose for extra energy with 6 essential vitamins and minerals to support performance, immunity, and recovery after active play. The campaign doesn’t just carry the product. It earns it.

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“At scale, celebrity engagement has always been broadcast or just few reels. One message for everyone. But the mother watching her child come off the field exhausted isn’t thinking about the category. She’s thinking about her child. That shift ; from broadcast to personalised conversation is where this campaign lives. We used Generative AI to make Dada personally accessible to every mother and every young athlete across the nation.

GlucoPlus C isn’t just fuelling energy; it’s fueling the moment with the right brand usage of generative AI”

— Amit Garg, Head of Marketing- Health Supplements, Dabur India

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