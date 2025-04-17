Goa Cashew Fest 2025 – Season 3: A Celebration of Goa’s Iconic Cashew Heritage & Culture

Goa: The much-awaited Goa Cashew Fest 2025 – Season 3 is back, promising three days of unforgettable cashew centric experiences, a culinary celebration of cashew-inspired delights.

It is scheduled to be held on April 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2025, at D.B. Grounds, Panaji, Goa (free entry). This festival is the brainchild of Smt. Dr. Deviya Rane, Hon’ble Chairperson of GFDC, an initiative of the Goa Forest Development Corporation Ltd.

Goa Cashew Fest has achieved the status of a signature state festival, showcasing the rich heritage of cashew cultivation, efforts of our cashew cultivators, its diverse byproducts, and the deep-rooted connection between Goan culture and this beloved crop.

A Three-Day Extravaganza

Get ready for a celebration like no other! Goa Cashew Fest 2025 – Season 3 has taken the festival experience to a whole new level. Over three exciting days, visitors will experience a carefully curated blend of entertainment, culture, cuisine, and community spirit.

The festival features a Sundowner Set, Fashion Show technical sessions and 50+ food and beverage stalls, there’s plenty to indulge in, alongside games, contests, and spot prizes for all.

The highlight is a stellar entertainment lineup with live performances by Aastha Gill, Meet Bros, Neeti Mohan, and top Goan artists lighting up the stage. This is everything you love about Goa in one grand, free-entry celebration.

Speaking on the Occasion, Dr. Deviya Rane, Chairperson, GFDC, said: "Goa Cashew Fest is more than just a festival—it’s a tribute to Goa’s deep-rooted cashew legacy. It reﬂects our deep commitment to the people of Goa-especially our farmers, artisans, and self-help groups—who are the true custodians of our heritage.

This year’s theme, Explore. Empower. Enrich., encapsulates the spirit of the festival. Season 3 promises to be an affair extraordinaire, bringing together communities for a celebration of food, music, fashion, and cultural heritage.

We invite people from all over to explore Goa’s vibrant traditions, empower local communities and have an enriching experience.

Through this initiative, GFDC aims to celebrate the legacy of the Goan Cashew and create sustainable economic opportunities for the local communities.”

Join the Celebration!

Goa Cashew Fest 2025 is the perfect weekend getaway for families, food lovers, music enthusiasts, and culture seekers. Mark your calendars and get ready to immerse in a truly Goan experience!

For updates, follow Goa Forest Development Corporation’s official social media pages.