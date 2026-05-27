'Good Design Should Drive Results': Ishita Aggarwal on Creativity, Growth, And Brand Strategy

For Ishita Aggarwal, design is not decoration. It is infrastructure.

At a time when brands are increasingly expected to justify every marketing dollar spent, the New York-based Brand Designer believes creativity can no longer operate separately from business outcomes. “A beautiful campaign that doesn’t drive leads or revenue is just decoration,” she says. “Good design in tech is most valuable when it generates results.”

That philosophy sits at the centre of her work at Flowcode, one of the fastest-growing startups in the United States, where she works across brand identity, campaigns, website experiences, and growth-led initiatives. Over the past few years, Aggarwal has contributed to campaigns such as “Don’t Be a Square” and the Big A## Growth Plan — projects that pushed her to think beyond visual execution and deeper into systems, audience psychology, and measurable impact.

For Aggarwal, campaigns at scale begin long before the first visual is created. “It starts with a business problem,” she explains. “What are we actually trying to solve? Who are we talking to? And underneath all of that is the most honest question — is the money we are spending going to generate a return?”

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That commercial clarity, she says, is what allows creativity to become more focused rather than restricted. “I don’t see creativity and data as opposing forces. I see data as the starting point for creativity.”

This mindset shaped one of Flowcode’s most visible campaigns, “Don’t Be a Square,” which attempted to reposition QR codes from purely functional utilities into strategic brand touchpoints. The campaign contrasted Flowcode’s patented circular QR codes against generic square alternatives through a retro gaming-inspired visual world.

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“The campaign’s job was to make people feel the difference before they even scanned anything,” Aggarwal says. Users scanning the Flowcode QR were taken to an immersive branded landing page, while generic QR codes triggered a deliberately glitchy interaction before redirecting to the same destination. “We didn’t just tell people Flowcode was better,” she explains. “We made them experience the difference in real time.”

For Aggarwal, the most effective campaigns stop behaving like advertisements and begin functioning as brand moments. “The best campaigns find ways to make audiences participants rather than viewers,” she says.

Building campaigns at scale, however, requires far more than creative instinct. Working inside a high-growth startup ecosystem has also shaped how she thinks about brand systems and scalability. At Flowcode, Aggarwal has been closely involved in redesigning and scaling elements of the company’s broader brand infrastructure — work she describes as one of the most challenging experiences of her career.

“When you are designing at that level, you are not just making creative decisions,” she says. “You are making constitutional ones.”

Every detail — from typography and colour hierarchy to spacing logic and tone of voice — eventually becomes a rule the organisation operates by. “A strong brand system has to be rigorous enough to maintain quality, but flexible enough that non-design stakeholders can use it without breaking it,” she explains.

That systems-oriented thinking has fundamentally changed how she approaches design itself. Instead of focusing on isolated outputs, Aggarwal increasingly thinks about scalability, longevity, and operational efficiency. “A strong brand system is not just a creative asset,” she says. “It’s an operational one.”

Alongside her professional work, Aggarwal continues to develop independent projects such as Kids Cube and ISH Cold Brew — explorations that allow her to experiment without the constraints of business objectives or stakeholder expectations.

“Personal projects are where real growth happens,” she says. “They help me understand my own voice and creative instincts better.”

Even her definition of “good design” reflects this balance between creativity and function. “Good design is silent,” Aggarwal says. “You stop seeing the craft and start feeling the brand, the story, and the intention underneath it.”

As AI and automation continue to reshape the creative industry, Aggarwal believes the future of design will increasingly depend on systems thinking, originality, and clear points of view. Her own journey — spanning global campaigns, scalable brand systems, and internationally recognised creative work — reflects that evolution.