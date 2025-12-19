Google DeepMind invests in CoRover.ai, creator of India’s first large language model, BharatGPT

Google is partnering to build the foundation of India’s AI ambition. This initiative is focused on strengthening the country’s AI research ecosystem in alignment with the government’s vision for India’s global AI leadership. By empowering the broader ecosystem to deploy AI at scale and with sustainable impact, the effort equips developers with open models that enable indigenous innovation, supports India’s changemakers in addressing the nation’s most pressing challenges, and ensures that long-term AI progress is responsible, resilient, and inclusive.

Commenting on the collaboration, Google DeepMind announced: “Google DeepMind has funded IndiaAI Mission’s deeptech startup CoRover.ai, creator of India’s first large language model, BharatGPT. CoRover.ai is now also harnessing Gemma’s foundational architecture to develop a pre-trained, e-governance-focused language model in English, Hindi, and multiple Indic languages. This initiative aims to empower government departments as well as public and private sector applications across India, strengthening the nation’s strategic push toward Sovereign AI.”

Mr. Ankush Sabharwal, Founder & CEO, CoRover.ai | BharatGPT, added: “This partnership with Google DeepMind goes far beyond monetary support. Their deep research capabilities and profound expertise in Generative AI will significantly strengthen our models, with security remaining a paramount priority. This collaboration will enable us to build more robust sovereign and enterprise AI models, which in turn help us create advanced Conversational AI agents empowering our customers and creating meaningful impact for society at large with greater efficiency and trust.”

This collaboration reinforces CoRover.ai’s mission to democratize AI for governance, enterprises, and citizens alike ensuring that India’s AI future is secure, inclusive, multilingual, and sovereign by design.

