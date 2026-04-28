Google Unveils $15 Billion India AI Blueprint; Vizag to Host Gigawatt-Scale Data Center Hub

India’s digital landscape shifted decisively toward the East Coast today as Google officially broke ground on its landmark AI hub in Visakhapatnam.

The project, a cornerstone of Google’s $15 billion investment blueprint for India (2026-2030), marks the start of a gigawatt-scale ecosystem designed to power the nation's AI-native future. The ceremony at Tarluvada was attended by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

A Gigawatt-Scale Frontier

In partnership with AdaniConneX and Nxtra by Airtel, Google is building a 1GW-capacity infrastructure in a single location.

"India’s AI moment will be defined by infrastructure," said Jeet Adani, Director of the Adani Group. He emphasized that by making energy more affordable and clean, "intelligence becomes more accessible." This sentiment was echoed by Bharti Airtel’s Gopal Vittal, who noted that Vizag’s new cable landing stations and ultra-low latency fiber will ensure India sets the global pace for innovation.

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Viksit Bharat Blueprint

The Visakhapatnam hub comprises three massive data center campuses and is the first phase of Google’s five-year roadmap to establish a comprehensive AI corridor.

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Global Connectivity: The "America-India Connect" initiative will expand fiber-optic networks to reduce latency.

Clean Energy: The project aligns with India’s goal of reaching 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

Economic Catalyst: Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian described the move as an inflection point that will open new doors for economic opportunity nationwide.

Google announced a suite of community-first initiatives. To address the region's specific needs, the tech giant is launching:

Modernizing Fisheries: Equipping 1,000+ members of the local fishing community with GPS and weather-forecasting tech.

Water Stewardship: Partnering with Sponge Collaborative for integrated watershed management and "Water ATMs."

Skilling: The STAR program will train 1,000+ locals in high-demand trades like welding and facility operations, while the NARI Shakti program aims to scale 10,000 women-led micro-enterprises.