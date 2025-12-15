Grand 'International Janmangal Convention' Concludes Successfully At Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

The grand two-day “International Janmangal Convention” was successfully held on 12–13 December at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, under the divine guidance of Yog Rishi Swami Ramdev ji Maharaj and Jain saint Antermanā Acharya Prasanna Sagar ji Maharaj. The convention marked the formal launch of the nationwide mass movement “One Fast Every Month”, aimed at promoting holistic public welfare through fasting, yoga, meditation, and indigenous wisdom.

The movement, which advocates fasting once every month on the 7th day, witnessed an overwhelming response, with lakhs of people from India and across the world joining the initiative. The convention centered on the theme:

“The Right Vision of Public Welfare: Fasting, Meditation, Yoga, and Indigenous Thought.”

The prestigious event was graced by the presence of Hon’ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha Shri Om Birla, Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister Shri Bhupender Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Mrs. Rekha Gupta, along with Delhi Cabinet Ministers Shri Pravesh Sahib Singh and Shri Kapil Mishra. Several Members of Parliament, including Shri Sudhanshu Trivedi and Shri Yogendra Chandolia, also attended the convention.

Eminent personalities such as India TV Chairman Shri Rajat Sharma, renowned liver specialist Dr. S. K. Sarin, Chairman of the Indian Education Board Shri N. P. Singh, and Director of Patanjali Research Institute Dr. Anurag Varshney enriched the convention with their insights and addresses.

Pujya Bageshwar Sarkar Dhirendra Shastri ji delivered a powerful digital address, while revered spiritual leaders including Pujya Acharya Balkrishna ji Maharaj, Gita Manishi Mahamandaleshwar Gyananand ji Maharaj, and Mahant Balknath Yogi ji Maharaj graced the occasion with their sacred presence.

The convention highlighted the unparalleled contribution of Yog Rishi Swami Ramdev ji Maharaj, whose relentless efforts have taken yoga from Haridwar to households across the globe, establishing it as a global movement for human well-being. In the same spirit, Acharya Prasanna Sagar ji Maharaj, revered for his extraordinary spiritual discipline—including a continuous fast of 557 days and over 3,500 fasts to date—was honoured for his exceptional dedication, earning him the revered title of “Upvaas Sadhana Shiromani.”

