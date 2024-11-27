Growing Concern of Sciatica Among Indians: Insights on Prevention and Treatment

Sciatica, a condition characterized by persistent nerve pain often radiating from the lower back down through the legs, is becoming increasingly prevalent across India, affecting nearly 40-50% of the population at some point in their lives. According to leading neurosurgeon Dr. Amitabh Gupta, sciatica has a profound impact on individuals, particularly in women, rural communities, and those in manual labor, where the condition can be aggravated by repetitive strain and physical demands.



"Sciatica often stems from issues with the sciatic nerve, such as pinched nerves caused by herniated discs, spinal stenosis, or degenerative disc disease," Dr. Amitabh Gupta explains. "While the condition is not often serious, severe cases can result in chronic pain, numbness, and even muscle weakness, making early diagnosis and management crucial.”



The Rise of Sciatica in India:

Nearly 10-40% of Indians experience some form of sciatica during their lifetimes. Common causes include prolonged sitting with poor posture, heavy lifting, and physically strenuous jobs. Risk factors also include age-related conditions like osteoarthritis, excess weight, and lack of physical activity. For many, the pain is manageable with self-care, but severe cases may demand more intensive treatments, including physiotherapy or even surgery in rare instances.



Managing and Treating Sciatica

Dr. Amitabh Gupta suggests that for mild cases, self-care can be effective. "Applying cold packs initially, followed by warm compresses, routine painkillers, and short periods of rest can often relieve symptoms," he advises. However, if symptoms persist, or if they include numbness, tingling, or muscle weakness, it’s important to consult a doctor for further evaluation. Advanced diagnostics like MRI scans or nerve conduction studies can help pinpoint the cause, guiding more targeted treatments.



For those with intense pain that doesn’t improve after several weeks of medical management, surgery may be recommended. "Sciatica surgeries are usually minimally invasive, allowing patients to walk as early as the next day and typically achieve full recovery within two to four weeks," Dr. Gupta notes.



Preventing Sciatica: Practical Tips

While some factors behind sciatica cannot be controlled, there are ways to reduce risk. Practicing good posture, especially while sitting or lifting objects, is essential. Maintaining a healthy weight, staying active, and protecting oneself from falls or injuries are also key preventive measures. Dr. Amitabh Gupta underscores that while sciatica can be a significant issue, with the right lifestyle adjustments and timely medical care, most people experience lasting relief and avoid the need for surgery.