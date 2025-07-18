GTF Announces the Top 10 Traders of FY24-2025 A Celebration of Skill, Discipline, and Dedication

In the fast-moving world of stock trading, real success comes from consistency, strategy, and relentless learning. At GTF- A Stock Market Institute, we’ve proudly built a trusted community of over 3 lakh learners.

Earlier this year, we proudly announced Jatin Mehani and Pooja Choudhary as successful traders, recognized for their exceptional growth and dedication.

Now, as we enter July 2025, GTF officially announces the Top 10 GTF Traders of FY 2024–25 — individuals who have demonstrated remarkable strength, focus, and discipline through months of volatile market conditions.

Recognizing India’s top 10 GTF traders who mastered charts, consistency, and conviction

Saurabh Patil

Saurabh from Karad, turned an accidental passion into a purpose-driven journey. Become one of the top GTF Traders, he has achieved to become the Mentor of many- A journey to remember. From not knowing even the basics to becoming a top GTF trader, his success is built brick by brick — through late-night chart studies, consistent learning, and unmatched dedication. His handmade notes, filled with gratitude and GTF insights, are among one of the best ever created.

Bhagwan Das Tak

From Pali,Rajasthan "Bhagwan Das Tak’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. He started from a place where most would give up — with nothing to lose and no hope in sight. But ever since he connected with GTF in 2019, he’s shown a level of focus and dedication that’s truly rare. From late nights to early mornings, he worked like a man on a mission, never letting circumstances define him. Today, he's not just a consistent 6-figure trader — he's living proof of unstoppable determination.

Jagendra singh

Balancing a full-time government job and family responsibilities, Jagendra from Jaipur, rajasthan still stayed deeply committed to master trading. Jagendra lives and breathes price action. His dedication showed in every way — from late-night research sessions to detailed hand-written notes. He consistently shared his learnings of each and every class in the comment section on youtube.

Prasanna Khatavkar

The Calm Consistent While working as an Assistant General Manager, Prasanna joined GTF back in 2021. Since then, he’s quietly mastered the art of steady, disciplined trading. No matter how wild the market swings were, he stayed focused on the process and kept delivering consistent profits. His edge? Patience, simplicity, and never letting emotions drive the trade.

Ambika & Abhishek Gupta

Ambika & Abhishek Gupta – From Banking to Breakouts He once balanced spreadsheets in a secure banking job. Today, he reads candlesticks with precision as a full-time trader. Abhishek’s transition wasn’t just bold—it was backed by deep price action understanding and sharp technical study.

Ankur Tayal

Ankur Tayal from Muzaffarnagar, uttar pradhesh with a stable and successful business — the kind of life where most people choose to be satisfied. But he chose not to stay comfortable. With a burning desire to grow beyond limits, he walked away from the known path to build himself as a self-made, independent trader.

Reena kripashankar

Reena even with family responsibilities and a busy life like all others. For her: She didn’t just survive — she rose. A self-dependent woman who has faced every challenge head-on, she continues to maintain 90%+ accuracy in her trades, month after month. Her journey is not just about trading—it’s about quiet resilience, unmatched focus, and the strength to build a life on her own terms.

MOX Shah

Mox is one of the most loved students in the GTF community, with a very happy life and well-settled business, decided not just to settle and comfort himself, but to achieve something in life on his own. His hard work paved the way to a successful stock market journey of not just 6 6-figure trader but a 7-figure trader, not by luck, but by all the dedication and consistent hardwork.

Devanshu Rajput

Not by Chance, but by Choice, Dropped out of college—not out of ambition, but to chase something real. Trading wasn’t a lucky stumble; it was a decision backed by belief. Once connected with GTF’s mission, the game changed. That energy turned into discipline. Now, options selling is the go-to strategy, and futures are entered only when the conviction runs deep.

Jelam desai

The Chart Whisperer from Gujarat A full-time trader. Hailing from Gujarat, she put in countless hours of study—treating charts not just as data, but as conversations waiting to be understood. With discipline, focus, and quiet strength, she made options trading look effortless.

To Our GTF Family