Guiding India’s Rise as Vishwaguru, Karauli Sarkar Ji Emerges as the Divine Power Awakening Every Soul 'Shri Chakrapani Ji Maharaj'

Haridwar: At the sacred grounds of Mishri Matth, nestled in the heart of Devbhoomi, the Five-Day Purnima Mahotsav (Sadhak Mahasammelan) and Devbhoomi Silver Festival witnessed a spiritually charged atmosphere as Shri Chakrapani Ji Maharaj graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and delivered an enlightening discourse that kindled devotion, faith, and self-realization in the hearts of thousands of devotees.

Beginning his sermon with deep reverence, Shri Chakrapani Ji Maharaj bowed at the holy feet pi, saying, “In His divine presence, the soul experiences supreme bliss, and every dialogue with Him becomes a process of spiritual service.” He emphasized that just meeting or conversing with Karauli Sarkar Ji brings immense relief to the mind and body, dispelling worries and rejuvenating the seeker with renewed energy and faith.

Maharaj Ji stated that only the truly fortunate have the privilege of reaching such a great divine being, from whom flows the energy of purity and enlightenment. He added, “This is a government that can never fall because it stands on the pillars of spirituality, truth, and liberation.”

Sharing his personal experiences of faith and reverence, he expressed that those who come under Karauli Sarkar Ji’s divine refuge not only attain worldly peace but also discover the path to ultimate salvation. He urged every seeker to become a source of light to “ignite another flame from one’s own inner flame” as spreading divine experience is the true duty of a sadhak.

Explaining the three stages of Sanatan Dharma Observation, Reflection, and Acceptance, Shri Chakrapani Ji said that one must first see, then experience, and finally embrace the truth.

Maharaj Ji also cautioned against the growing negative forces in the world, saying that while destructive tendencies are on the rise, divine energies like Karauli Sarkar Ji are working tirelessly to maintain balance and positivity across the universe. He emphasized the importance of living in the present moment: “The present is the only true life. Through remembrance (Sumiran) and obedience to the Guru’s command, one rises above worldly illusion.”

During his discourse, Shri Chakrapani Ji narrated a heart-touching story of compassion and forgiveness, illustrating that when both Guru and disciple are steadfast in faith, no power can bend Sanatan Dharma. He added that when a Perfect Guru like Karauli Sarkar Ji touches a seeker, that seeker becomes a source of divine gravity radiating light into the lives of others.

Concluding his address, Maharaj Ji declared: “If India is to once again become the ‘Vishwaguru’, it will not be through politics or wealth, but through the penance of saints and the devotion of seekers.”