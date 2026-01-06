Hackathon® Brand Permissions Are Now Officially with Raparthi Hari Sai

Hyderabad, India: Hackathon®, a globally recognized innovation and technology brand, has formally delegated its brand permissions for the state of Telangana for the year 2026. The delegation has been executed by the brand owner, Sundeep Kumar Makthala, under a structured licensing framework designed to ensure responsible, credible, and high-quality use of the Hackathon® brand at the state level.

Under this official authorization, Raparthi Hari Sai has been entrusted with the rights to use, manage, and execute Hackathon® brand initiatives across Telangana until December 31, 2026. During this period, all Hackathon®-branded activities in the state—including innovation challenges, technology events, student engagement programs, startup initiatives, and related platforms—will be carried out under his leadership, strictly in alignment with the brand’s guidelines and vision.

Speaking on the delegation, Sundeep Kumar Makthala stated that the Hackathon® brand stands for innovation, trust, and long-term impact. He emphasized that delegating the brand is not merely about permissions, but about ensuring that the values, credibility, and purpose associated with Hackathon® are preserved and strengthened through accountable leadership and structured execution.

Responding to the authorization, Raparthi Hari Sai expressed his gratitude and responsibility, stating that he is honoured to be entrusted with the Hackathon® brand for Telangana in 2026. He noted that the focus will be on creating meaningful platforms for innovation, empowering students and startups, and ensuring that Hackathon® initiatives in Telangana deliver real value, inclusiveness, and measurable outcomes in line with the brand’s legacy and expectations.

