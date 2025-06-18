Hair Transplant Turkey Before and After Results to Expect

Hair transplant surgery has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry and will double or even triple in size in the next five years. Interestingly enough, while there are now many clinics across the planet offering this service, most people still flock to Turkey.

The lower price is certainly a factor, but it’s much more than that, as you can see from all the impressive hair transplant Turkey before and after photos of satisfied patients.

We will look at how these procedures work, the kind of results you can get, and why clinics in Istanbul are still such an affordable option.

The Basics of the Most Popular Hair Transplant Techniques

When you choose renowned experts with over a decade in the field, you will get a high-quality hair transplant operation using the latest methods and cutting-edge technology. Here are the two main options clinics like Asli Tarcan offer.

Sapphire FUE

This hair transplant method begins with the doctor shaving the donor and recipient areas of the scalp and giving the patient a local anaesthetic injection. They then extract individual follicular units from the back of the head, prep them, and preserve them in a special solution.

After that, the surgeon will take a transplant knife with a spear-tipped artificial sapphire blade that allows for more precision and minimal tissue damage, and makes microscopic incisions in the bald areas. The donor hair is then implanted into these tiny slots.

DHI

It is a similar approach to the FUE hair transplant, only the harvested hair follicles are placed in a Choi Transplanter Pen, which allows the surgeon to simultaneously pierce the skin and implant a graft. The hollow needle tip gives better control over the depth and angle, and there is minimal tissue damage.

The chosen method will depend on the number of grafts needed – DHI only works for up to 3,500, while FUE can be used for 5,000 to 6,000 – and other considerations.

The Asli Tarcan Clinic also has hair transplant specialists who focus on Afro hair. This hair type requires extra care for a successful hair transplant, as it is easier to damage strands and the curly structure that extends into the root during the extraction process.



Hair restoration that speaks for itself: A confident new look after professional hair transplantation at Aslı Tarcan

The Incredible Hair Transplant Results You Can Expect

It’s immediately obvious from the before and after pictures that a hair transplant in Turkey can give you a youthful and completely natural look that people will definitely compliment you on. The success rates are around 98% for the methods described above, with over 95% of all grafts surviving and taking root.

That means you get a good amount of density, along with a carefully tailored new hairline that matches the shape of your scalp and your facial structure perfectly. Even those with hair loss patterns in stages 5 and 6 on the Norwood scale, the bald spot going from the forehead all the way to the back of the head, can achieve satisfying hair restoration with 5,000 to 6,000 grafts.

What are the First Steps Toward Scheduling a Hair Transplant

To start the process with a top clinic like Asli Tarcan, you’ll need to fill out the contact form on the site and attach several pictures showing your hair from different angles. You will get a free analysis, with no strings attached, and you can decide whether you’d like to move forward.

If you are interested, the clinic will provide a more extensive consultation to determine the best approach for optimal hair growth and go over all the packages.

Good candidates for a hair transplant are generally men or women in their early to mid-30s or older who have been balding for the past few years and have a noticeably receding hairline or larger bald spots and thinning hair.

Once you make your choice, all you have to do is book a flight to Istanbul, and the clinic will handle all the logistics for you.

Why a Hair Transplant in Turkey Costs so Much Less than in the US



Meet Aslı Tarcan: Founder of the renowned Aslı Tarcan Clinic in Istanbul – where medical expertise meets personalized care

People often associate a lower price with lower quality, but that is definitely not the case here. The simple fact is that the costs of living and running a clinic are much smaller in Turkey than in the US, which means that even the best hair transplant surgeon can live comfortably on a comparatively smaller salary.

Even within the US itself, clinics in big Californian cities will have significantly higher prices than those in the Midwest.

An Overview of a Typical All-Inclusive Package

The typical offer in a high-end clinic will include all the basic details related to travel and aftercare, including:

● 5-Star Hotel: 4–5 nights in one of the best hotels in the city.

● VIP transfer: A personal transport between the airport, clinic, and hotel during the stay.

● Hair transplant operation: An FUE or DHI operation performed by highly skilled surgeons.

● PRP treatment: PRP sessions on separate days to promote faster healing and growth.

● Aftercare products: The basic post-op necessities, like the special shampoos and oils, as well as a neck pillow for a smoother recovery.

● English translator: The clinic’s on-site interpreter will be with you the whole time to ensure seamless communication.

● Continual support: The experienced doctors will check in on you to see how the recovery is going and provide any additional advice you may need.

All these added perks lead to a more comfortable and pleasant experience and help ensure optimal hair growth.

Get the Best Quality at an Affordable Price

If you are looking for a high-quality hair transplant procedure, you can’t go wrong with the top Turkish clinics like Asli Tarcan. Their experienced surgeons have performed over 50,000 successful operations over the years and use the latest technology to ensure truly incredible results.