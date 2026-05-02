New Delhi, India — India has a tradition of recognising certain people with titles that go beyond their formal designation. The government gave Kapil Dev an honorary Lieutenant Colonel rank. It gave MS Dhoni the same. It gave Mohanlal his. It gave Sachin Tendulkar an honorary Group Captain in the Indian Air Force. Each time, the recognition was institutional. Official. Signed and conferred on a specific day.

But there is another kind of recognition that India has always been equally good at. The kind that comes from the ground up. The kind that no government order creates and no official ceremony confers. The kind where a community watches someone operate over a long period of time and quietly, organically, without anyone calling a meeting or drafting a resolution, starts using a title that simply feels true.

That is what has happened with Puneet Gupta.

India's business and founder community has started calling him Colonel. Nobody announced it. Nobody voted on it. Nobody sent a press release. It just happened. The way real recognition always does.

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The Dream Behind the Title

Puneet Gupta grew up with one serious ambition. To serve in the Indian Army. Not as a passing thought. Not as a childhood fantasy. As a direction he carried with genuine intent and genuine preparation.

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Life took him somewhere else. And in the way of people who carry a real dream even when the original path closes, he did not abandon what that dream had built inside him. He took it into everything he built instead. The discipline. The field-first thinking. The refusal to build something that only works in theory. The standard that does not negotiate with itself when conditions get difficult.

Fifteen years of building companies later, the people around him started noticing something. This founder does not operate like most founders. He operates like someone trained for high-stakes environments. Someone who understands the difference between what looks good in a boardroom and what actually survives in the field. Nobody could quite name where it came from. Until they learned the story. And then it made complete sense.

What the Business Community Is Recognising

The government gives honorary ranks to recognise contribution to the nation through sport, cinema, and public life. The business community does not have that mechanism. What it has is something harder to manufacture and impossible to fast track. Reputation. Built over years. Visible to anyone who has worked closely enough. Impossible to buy.

When India's founder and business community started using the title Colonel for Puneet Gupta, it was not making a military claim. It was making a character claim. It was saying that this person carries what the best military institutions try to build in people. The values. The standard. The relationship with reality that refuses to be softened by comfort or convenience.

Kapil Dev earned his official title for what he did on a cricket pitch. Puneet Gupta is earning his for what he does every single day in the way he builds, the way he thinks, and the way he holds a standard that most people find difficult to sustain.

One title came from the government. One came from the community. Both are real.

The Waterless Man of India

Puneet Gupta's most recognised work has been in the waterless hygiene category, where he built something India genuinely needed but nobody had built systematically before. Waterless hygiene technology addresses a real, widespread, and underleveraged problem in a country where field conditions in defence and daily life regularly create situations where conventional solutions simply fail.

It was not built from a trend report. It was built from an understanding of what real conditions demand. Within industry circles this earned him another community-given title. The Waterless Man of India. Again, nobody conferred it officially. Nobody announced it. The community used it because it felt accurate.

That pattern of communities finding titles for Puneet Gupta that capture something true about him is not a coincidence. It is what happens when someone operates with enough consistency and enough integrity over enough time. The titles find them.

The Rarest Combination in Defence Business: GTM From the Inside

There is a problem that every company trying to sell into the Indian defence market eventually runs into. The product may be excellent. The technology may be proven. The intent may be genuine. But the go-to-market fails.

Not because the market does not exist. But because the person designing the market entry does not understand how that world actually works. How decisions are made. What language resonates. What builds trust and what destroys it instantly. What the real requirements are versus what gets written in a tender document.

Understanding that gap is not something that can be taught in a classroom or read in a research report. It comes from proximity. From years of genuine engagement with that world. From understanding its culture, its constraints, its non-negotiables from the inside.

Most people in defence understand the environment but have never built a company. Most founders have built companies but have never understood the defence environment from the inside. Puneet Gupta sits at that intersection. And in a country where Atmanirbhar Bharat and defence indigenisation are not just policy slogans but active mandates with real budget and real urgency behind them, that intersection is where the most important work is going to happen.

A founder who understands the customer the way a soldier understands the field. That is not just founder market fit. That is the rarest kind of GTM advantage the defence sector has seen.

What Comes Next

Those following Puneet Gupta's work have noted a recent shift in direction. His professional profile now points toward artificial intelligence. No announcement. No press conference. Just a quiet signal from someone who has spent fifteen years building with a defence-first mindset and is now pointing that mindset at one of the most consequential intersections in Indian technology.

The combination of genuine defence proximity, fifteen years of founder execution experience, and a deliberate focus on artificial intelligence places him in a category of one when it comes to building for India's strategic technology future.

The business community that gave him his title is watching. And based on everything they have seen so far, they are not expecting him to disappoint.

Colonel Puneet Gupta.

Not conferred by any government.

Earned in the only place that matters. The field.

About Puneet Gupta

Puneet Gupta is an Indian entrepreneur, category builder, and GTM strategist with over fifteen years of experience building at the intersection of real-world constraints and product innovation. Known within industry circles as the Waterless Man of India for pioneering the waterless hygiene category in India, he brings a rare combination of genuine defence proximity and founder execution experience. He serves on the boards of companies across defence-adjacent businesses, manufacturing, and consumer brands, and is currently focused on artificial intelligence and its applications within India's strategic defence ecosystem. He is based in India.

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