Hemp, Health, and Hospitality: How Surat Is Quietly Becoming India’s Plant-Based Wellness Capital

Known for diamonds, textiles, and relentless entrepreneurship, Surat is now building a reputation in a completely different direction: plant-based health and conscious consumerism. Leading this transformation is a pair of wellness ventures reshaping both the medical and lifestyle narratives around medicinal cannabis and hemp in India:

• Cannacraft India - Gujarat’s first Model of Vijaya Based - Ayurvedic dispensary.

• Beyond Hemp Cafe - India’s pioneering hemp seed-based nutraceutical cafe.

Together, they are quietly positioning Surat as a lighthouse city for plant-powered innovation, Ayurveda-integrated medicine, and legal wellness infrastructure, setting a national precedent from one of Gujarat’s most unlikely sectors.

Cannacraft: A Unique Approach To Vijaya Nerve Center

At the center of Surat’s evolving wellness narrative is Cannacraft-a pioneering Ayurvedic cannabis initiative operating responsibly within India’s defined legal and medical frameworks. The company offers prescription-based Ayurvedic formulations made exclusively from cannabis leaves, historically known as Vijaya in ancient Indian texts.

Cannacraft’s operations are permissionally structured under both state and central regulations, adhering to the protocols of the AYUSH Ministry, Drugs & Cosmetics Act (Schedule E(1)), and respective state authority guidelines.

Based in Vesu, the dispensary functions like a modern Ayurvedic clinic/dispensary:

• Consultations are conducted by registered Ayurvedic practitioners

• Formulations are prescribed only after clinical assessment

• By working exclusively with the legally permissible parts of the plant, Cannacraft maintains full compliance with national substance control norms.

Beyond Hemp Cafe: Where Hemp Nutrition Meets Everyday Food

Just a short drive away in Piplod, the experience continues-not as a prescription, but as a plate. Beyond Hemp Cafe, an initiative by the same visionary group behind Cannacraft, is India’s first nutraceutical café built entirely around hemp seed nutrition. Here, customers are not just served-they’re educated.

On the menu:

• Hemp seed oil-infused smoothies

• Plant-based protein energy bowls

• Vegan desserts using omega-rich hemp flour

• Cold-pressed seed cooking oils

Unlike the cannabis dispensary, the café doesn’t use Vijaya extracts it focuses only on hemp seeds, which are legally recognized under Indian food law and celebrated for their nutrient density.

“We didn’t just open a cafe. We opened a conversation. People ask, ‘What’s hemp? Isn’t it illegal?’ Then they learn it’s a superfood,” explains the team.

The Business of Trust

What links the dispensary and café is not the plant alone-but trust infrastructure. Everything Cannacraft and Beyond Hemp do follow:

• Documentation under Indian law

• No recreational branding

• No cross-promotion of unregulated products only education-first content

This clear separation between medicine and food, between Vijaya and hemp seed, between doctor and diet, is the exact precision India’s wellness industry has long lacked, Impact Beyond Products

Cannacraft and Beyond Hemp are now setting in motion:

• Public health education programs about the Endocannabinoid System (ECS)

• Doctor training sessions

• Local job creation in the hemp hospitality space

• Ayurveda-meets-nutrition collaboration projects with research scholars

In a city that once exported diamonds, Surat now exports a new kind of clarity-about plant medicine, legality, and healing.