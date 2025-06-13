HEYVIP.LIVE Announces Samonty Shoumi as New Brand Ambassador

HEYVIP.LIVE has exciting news to share: Samonty Shoumi, a leading model and actress, is now its official brand ambassador. Now onwards till further notice, Samonty Shoumi will be the face of the HEYVIP.LIVE platform as she will be actively participating in social and media-related activities for the platform.

She will be featured on the official site of HEYVIP.LIVE, the social media channels, and on many other leading platforms.

Shoumi is a model and actress in Bangladesh and has a strong presence at both national and international levels. HEYVIP.LIVE caters to the Bangladeshi audience and its association with Shoumi is going to boost the excitement of the users of the platform. Now that Shoumi is representing HEYVIP.LIVE, they will feel more connected with the platform.

She is a well-known face in the Bangali TV and movie industry, and her fandom is spread all over the world.

On her association with HEYVIP.LIVE, an official spokesperson of the live has said, “Shoumi is a household name in Bangladesh. She has done commendable job during her career and her charismatic personality is loved by Bengalis living all over the world. We’re super excited and confident that she being the Brand ambassador of the platform will do a great job.”

Samonty Shoumi feels the same. She is an enthusiastic soul and always loved sports. She is excited to ba part of this leading platform.

About Samonty Shoumi:

Samonty Shoumi is a Bangladeshi model and actress. She loves singing and travelling. She started her career in 2016 with a TV series titled Chutir Akash. After that, she was casted in Girl’s Squad, Prothom Purush, and many more. She has a bright modelling career as well. Her Instagram handle has over 1 million followers across the globe. She is best known for her magnetic personality and unmatched styling sense.

About HEYVIP.LIVE:

HEYVIP.LIVE is a leading sports news online website, operational in Asia. Here, sports lovers will find the latest updates from the sports world. The platform keeps its users posted about recent sports events, match updates, game metrics, and other updates from the sports world.