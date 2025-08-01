Higher Ed Meets NEP Vision Dialogue at SGT Transforming Higher Ed: SGT's NEP Dialogue

Gurugram, Haryana | July 25, 2025: SGT University, Gurugram, in collaboration with the University of Lucknow, University of Jammu, Vinoba Bhave University, and Chandragupt Institute of Management, Patna, hosted the Higher Education Leaders Conclave 2025 on July 25 to commemorate five impactful years of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The conclave served as a significant platform for national-level dialogue on reimagining Indian education in light of legacy, policy, and future readiness.

The event, themed “Reimagining Indian Education: Legacy, Policy, and Nation-Building in the Light of NEP 2020,” brought together over 40 prominent academic leaders, vice-chancellors, policy experts, and institutional heads to discuss implementation strategies, educational equity, innovation, and the future of higher education in India.

Padma Bhushan Shri Ram Bahadur Rai, Chancellor of SGT University, stated, “Freeing education from bureaucracy is essential for complete reform.” He also launched the UGC-entitled "SGTU Online" platform, reaffirming SGTU’s commitment to accessible, learner-centric online education. The platform marks a pivotal step in SGT University’s 23-year journey of academic innovation.

The session was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Prof. (Dr.) Hemant Verma, Vice-Chancellor, SGT University; Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu; Prof. Parmendra Kumar Bajpai, Vice-Chancellor, Jai Prakash University, Bihar; Dr. A. D. N. Bajpai, Vice-Chancellor, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vishwavidyalaya, Chhattisgarh; Shri Kumod Kumar, Chief Administrative Officer, Chandragupt Institute of Management, Patna; and Prof. Badri Narayan, Director, GB Pant Social Science Institute, Allahabad.

Prof. (Dr.) Hemant Verma, Vice-Chancellor of SGT University, welcomed the participants and remarked, “This conclave enables academic leaders to reflect, collaborate, and shape the future of Indian education.

Shri Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, former MP and Vice Chairperson, Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP), emphasized the policy’s practical relevance, saying, “NEP reimagines education, but its success depends entirely on implementation.”

Prof. Parmendra Kumar Bajpai, Vice-Chancellor, Jai Prakash University, Chapra, Bihar, noted, “Education reform is underway across India. Forums like this are vital for feedback and improvement.”

Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor, Jammu University, said, “We need to focus more on practical skills to make NEP truly effective.”

The Valedictory Session and Book Launch featured a thought-provoking lineup including Shri Najeeb Jung, Former Lt. Governor of Delhi and Chairperson, Advanced Study Institute of Asia (ASIA), SGT University; Prof. C. B. Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, Vinoba Bhave University; Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA; Prof. D. S. Rawat, Vice-Chancellor, Kumaun University; Prof. Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, IIM Tiruchirappalli; Shri Chandra Sekhar, Publishing Head, Bloomsbury India; and Prof. Amit K. Suman, Associate Professor, Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi.

Delivering the valedictory address, Shri Najeeb Jung remarked, “Technology and policy alone cannot transform education. We must nurture compassion, moral grounding, and the teacher-student bond.” He further emphasized that NEP’s true promise lies in bridging gaps in infrastructure and faculty development, especially in non-urban areas.

The event concluded with the launch of “Educating India: Colonialism and Indigenous Knowledge Traditions, c. 1780–1900,” authored by Prof. Amit K. Suman, shedding light on India’s traditional education systems in the colonial context.

The Higher Education Leaders Conclave 2025 served as a milestone event, reaffirming SGT University’s role as a national thought leader, committed to inclusive, future-ready education rooted in Indian values and global excellence.

