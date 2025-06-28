HistoByte, India’s First Historical Fiction Contest for Teens Celebrates Winners

Anecdote Publishing, in collaboration with 17 year-old bestselling author Aaditya Sengupta Dhar, proudly announced the conclusion of HistoByte, India’s first historical fiction writing contest for teenage school students. Launched to ignite a passion for history and storytelling, HistoByte invited students aged 13-18 to submit byte-sized fiction (under 500 words) in the first person, giving voice to characters from Indian history. The contest, which closed recently, saw an overwhelming response, with entries from 23 cities across 15 states, from diverse regions, from Meghalaya to Malappuram, reflecting India’s rich cultural tapestry, and showcasing the creativity and historical insight of India’s youth.



Aaditya Sengupta Dhar, a Class XII student at Mumbai’s Ecole Mondiale World School and author of six books, including the Amazon bestseller Kaalchakra and the award-winning The Teens Guide to Saving the World, conceptualized HistoByte to transform how teens engage with history. “I wanted to create a platform where young writers could see history as the story of people’s lives, not just facts and dates,” Aaditya said. “The entries we received were inspiring, bringing alive voices from India’s past with creativity and depth.” His vision, born from mentoring students in his school’s Literary Club, which he founded and leads, resonated with legions of students nationwide, as seen in the overwhelming response.



The contest, divided into Junior (ages 13-15) and Senior (ages 16-18) categories, uncovered remarkable talent. In the Junior Category, Sanket Yadav from New Delhi, clinched first prize with a gripping tale of Prithu Rae’s 13th-century quest for vengeance against Bakhtiyar Khilji, the destroyer of Nalanda University. His vivid narrative captured the emotional weight of a historical tragedy. Keerthana Krishnamohan from Ernakulam, secured second prize with a poignant story imagining an aging Chandragupta Maurya’s reflective message to his grandson Ashoka, blending wisdom and legacy.



In the Senior Category, Abdul Basith Parambaden from Malappuram, won first prize for his powerful depiction of Tipu Sultan’s heroism during the 1799 Siege of Seringapatam, showcasing the sultan’s courage against overwhelming odds. Karan Soni from Gurugram took second prize with a heartfelt fictional account of a 12-year-old’s encounter with Emperor Ashoka, offering a fresh perspective on the emperor’s transformative journey.

Sagar Azad, CEO of Anecdote Publishing, praised the winners and participants: “HistoByte has unearthed incredible young voices who blend historical insight with storytelling flair. We’re proud to support Aaditya’s vision to inspire a love for writing and history.”



Aaditya, honoured with the 2024 Young Achievers Award for creating a positive impact through his writing, sees HistoByte as a step toward redefining history education. “These stories show that teens can connect deeply with our past, and see history not just as a litany of dates and facts, but as the story of people’s lives.”



HistoByte marks the latest collaboration between Sagar Azad, at the helm of a young, dynamic publishing house, and Aaditya, a teenage author and changemaker. They had recently worked together on the highly-acclaimed Apna Time Aayega, an anthology of open letters from Mumbai’s slum youth, showcasing their dreams, aspirations, and hopes, curated and edited by Aaditya as part of his broader social impact initiative, Project Kahaani, which aims to equip underserved youth with storytelling skills to improve their employability. Speaking about his pivot from creator to curator, Aaditya muses, “Earlier, I used to think the greatest joy lay in seeing my stories come to life. With Apna Time Aayega and HistoByte, I realise that it’s even more fulfilling to help others find their voices, and bring their stories to life.” Sagar Azad echoed the sentiments, saying, “Storytelling can be a powerful tool to bring about change, and working with Aaditya on both Apna Time Aayega and HistoByte, are great real life examples of this.”



