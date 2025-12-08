Historic MoU Signed Between Government Of Moscow And Patanjali Group: A Major Milestone In Indo–Russia Wellness Collaboration | Image: Initiative Desk

New Delhi, 6 December: In a landmark moment for Indo–Russian relations, the Government of Moscow, Russia, and the Patanjali Group officially signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi on December 6th at 2:30 p.m. The event marked a powerful convergence of shared values in wellness, traditional sciences, health tourism, and research-driven cooperation between the two nations.

The MoU signing ceremony took place in the esteemed presence of Mr Sergi Cheremin, Chairman of the Business Council of India and Russia, and Minister of Commerce, Moscow City Government, alongside Yogrishi Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj, globally renowned yoga and wellness icon. Mr Cheremin, who was recently part of the official delegation accompanying President Vladimir Putin during his visit, reaffirmed Moscow’s growing interest in India’s ancient wisdom, holistic health systems, and Patanjali’s global impact.

This collaboration symbolised a major diplomatic and cultural achievement—one that not only strengthened bilateral ties but also positioned India as a world leader in Ayurveda, yoga, wellness sciences, and skilled manpower development.

A Partnership Rooted in Wellness and Global Health Leadership

The newly signed MoU established multiple avenues of collaboration between the Government of Moscow and the Patanjali Group. These included:

Promotion of health and wellness tourism across India and Russia

across India and Russia Exchange of skilled manpower , especially in the fields of Ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, and holistic healing

, especially in the fields of Ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, and holistic healing Joint research initiatives in traditional medicine, herbal sciences, and preventive healthcare

in traditional medicine, herbal sciences, and preventive healthcare Cultural exchange programs focusing on yoga education, health science training, and natural living

focusing on yoga education, health science training, and natural living Collaborative projects to integrate India’s ancient wellness systems with Russia’s modern scientific ecosystem

This partnership stood as a testament to Swami Ramdev’s unparalleled global influence in the sphere of health and wellness. His tireless efforts to revive ancient Bharatiya knowledge systems have earned him recognition not just in India but across the world — including in global power centres like Russia.

Why This MoU Matters: A Boost for Both Nations

India and Russia have long maintained strong diplomatic ties. However, this MoU elevated the relationship beyond trade and strategic cooperation, expanding it into human development and holistic wellbeing.

For India, the partnership opened doors to:

Global recognition for Ayurveda and Yoga

New international research collaborations

Expansion of Patanjali’s wellness ecosystem in global markets

Opportunities for Indian experts and trainers to work globally

Increased health tourism and international student inflow

For Russia, the collaboration presented:

Access to authentic Ayurvedic therapies

Integration of yoga and holistic health in public wellness programs

Training opportunities for Russian professionals in India

Joint research potential on natural remedies and chronic disease management

In a world increasingly seeking natural, preventive, and sustainable health solutions, this partnership promised long-term global impact.

Swami Ramdev: The Global Face of Holistic Health

The ceremony reinforced Swami Ramdev’s position as one of the world’s most influential voices in the realm of holistic health. His life’s mission—to make India a global wellness leader—received major international endorsement through this MoU.

Patanjali’s unparalleled reach, scientific research infrastructure, and credibility in the wellness sector made it an ideal partner for the Moscow Government. Under Swami Ramdev’s guidance, the organization has consistently championed a vision that blends modern science with ancient wisdom, benefiting millions worldwide.

A Proud Moment for India

The successful signing of this MoU marked a proud moment for India, reflecting the country’s rising soft power built upon Ayurveda, Yoga, and holistic living. The fact that such collaboration emerged during a period of renewed diplomatic engagement between India and Russia added even greater significance.

The event was attended by officials, academicians, wellness experts, and representatives from both nations—cementing the partnership as a milestone in bilateral relations.

Watch the Official MoU Signing Ceremony

To view the video of the MoU signing between the Government of Moscow and Patanjali Group, click here:

The MoU between the Government of Moscow and the Patanjali Group was more than a formal agreement—it was a recognition of India’s deep-rooted contributions to global health and wellness. As the world continues to move toward natural, sustainable, and preventive healthcare, collaborations like this will play a transformative role in shaping healthier societies.