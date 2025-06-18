Home Essentials Raises $2.2M, Fueling Offline Retail Expansion

There are only a handful of founders and entrepreneurs who have focused on the bigger picture and ensured innovation in their chosen niches and sectors through one-of-a-kind products that add more meaning to consumers’ lives. Among them, two such entrepreneurs and founders, Tanishq and Divyam, of the home and kitchen brand HomeEssentials, have been shining brightly with their business strategies and incredible e-commerce experience, offering consumers modern, multifunctional home products that truly stand out.

HomeEssentials, backed by the India Quotient, has emerged as a fast-growing home and kitchen brand, setting bold projections with a sharp focus on design, utility, and omnichannel growth. As a modern Indian home and kitchen brand founded by two young minds, it has already secured $2.2M in funding from India Quotient to accelerate its next phase of growth. The funding will be strategically utilized to establish a robust offline retail presence, thereby further strengthening its omnichannel ecosystem. The brand, which has dominated the e-commerce space with a product catalogue of over 250 unique product offerings, is now gearing up to expand beyond screens and into physical stores across urban and semi-urban India. As part of this offline expansion, HomeEssentials will begin with two retail stores in Delhi NCR.

Talking about offline retail, CEO Tanishq said, “Offline retail is the next big and natural step for us as a brand. We believe in building trust, deeper engagement and allowing customers to experience the quality and design of our products first-hand.” With the offline expansion underway, the brand is now determined to achieve ₹150 crore in revenue by the end of this year and an ambitious annual run rate of ₹200 crore within the current financial year. These bold targets reflect the brand’s confidence in scaling across channels, driven by a powerful combination of consumer insight, design sensibility and operational efficiency.

The brand’s revenue strategy involves tapping into India’s ₹31 billion home and kitchen market, which is still largely fragmented and underserved in terms of aesthetic yet practical solutions. One of the significant factors that has helped set HomeEssentials apart is its deep understanding of evolving urban Indian lifestyles. Each product in their portfolio reflects a modern design aesthetic fused with multifunctional utility, which makes for an essential quality for today’s space-conscious homes.