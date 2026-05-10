Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji Arrives at The Art of Living International Center To Commemorate 45 years of The Art of Living

Lightness, Warmth and a Promise to Build a Stronger India Together Mark The Much-Awaited Meeting between Hon. Prime Minister and Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Over one lakh participants from 182 nations gather in Bengaluru as the Hon. Prime Minister inaugurates the Dhyan Mandir and launches nationwide service initiatives

“Today, the divine and powerful meditation temple has been inaugurated. When the resolve is clear and the work is done in the spirit of service, every effort bears fruit,” shared the Prime Minister while praising the work the organisation has done over the last 45 years.

10 May 2026, Bengaluru: The Art of Living International Center witnessed a historic gathering today as the Honourable Prime Minister of Bharat, Narendra Modi, joined Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to celebrate 45 years of The Art of Living movement and the 70th birthday of its founder.

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Hon’ble Prime Minister also inaugurated the magnificent Dhyan Mandir, a unique high-vibration meditation space representing one of the world’s largest meditation communities. The dedicated center will allow lakhs of seekers from across countries, cultures and backgrounds to experience deep inner stillness through collective meditation and chanting.

Referring to the newly inaugurated meditation space, Dhyan Mandir, Shri Narendra Modi said, “I am confident that the Dhyan Mandir that has been inaugurated today will become a center of peace and solace for thousands of people in the coming generations.”



In his keynote address, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paid rich tribute to Gurudev, describing him as “a living embodiment of India’s timeless tradition of giving, giving knowledge, giving peace, giving hope.” The Prime Minister recalled that whenever he had visited the International Center earlier, he had experienced “the same energy of seva that the Rishis once carried into the world.”

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In a light-hearted moment shared with Gurudev, the Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi remarked warmly, “Main aapka hii hoon aur jahan hoon woh bhi aapki wajah se hii hoon,(I am yours and I am where I am because of you)” drawing a cheer from the audience.

Speaking about the role of spirituality and mental well-being in nation-building, the Hon. Prime Minister said, “A developed India will be built by youth who are mentally calm, socially responsible and sensitive towards society. Spiritual well-being, mental health, yoga and meditation have a very important role in this journey. Organizations like Art of Living strengthen the feeling of connection, belonging and collective responsibility among people. They also give people the opportunity to know and understand their culture.”



Speaking about the importance of people’s participation in nation-building, he said, “I am confident that the society is more powerful than politics and governments. And any government can be successful only when the society is actively participating in the creation of the nation.” Appreciating the organisation’s contribution, he said, “It is a great pleasure to see that the Art of Living organization always supports the power of the society.”

Highlighting India’s rapid growth and the role of youth, Shri Narendra Modi remarked, “Our digital revolution has made India a global leader in digital payment. India has become the third largest ecosystem in the world in terms of start-ups. Our youth are now sending their satellites into space. The biggest reason for such achievements in the country is our youth and the Art of Living. The Art of Living is helping the youth to overcome the challenges of the modern era,” he said.

Welcoming the Prime Minister, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar spoke warmly about the transformation India has witnessed in recent years and the spirit of confidence that has emerged across the nation.

“You have taken steps towards bringing peace in the country and abroad. Today, Mother India and the people of India walk with pride because you have taken India to a new level,” Gurudev said. Referring to national transformation and public participation, Gurudev added, “As soon as you came, you proclaimed ‘Clean India’. Today, the country feels cleaner, more beautiful, more secure, and filled with a renewed sense of confidence.”

Speaking about India’s growing global standing, Gurudev remarked, “Earlier, people abroad would say India could never rise like this. You proved them all wrong.”

“In less than ten years, you transformed India from a country that asked, into a country that gives,” Gurudev added.

Recalling the early days of The Art of Living, Gurudev shared how the organisation’s very foundation reflected a coming together of diverse worldviews. Among the first trustees of The Art of Living were former Chief Justice of India Justice P. N. Bhagwati and Justice V. R. Krishna Iyer. While one was deeply spiritual and the other known to be a committed rationalist, both were drawn to Gurudev’s vision and agreed to serve as founding trustees.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister launched nine nationwide service initiatives aimed at bringing inclusive development across education, youth and women empowerment, reforestation, environmental conservation, tribal welfare, healthcare, prison reform and digital literacy.

Under Mission Green Earth, The Art of Living has already planted more than 90 lakh saplings across 19 states and 121 districts in the last year. It now aims to plant 45 lakh moringa saplings and 17,500 Panchavati sets comprising 87,500 sacred trees including Banyan, Peepal, Neem, Mango and Audumbar to strengthen climate resilience, biodiversity and community participation.

The organisation also launched 12 RuTAGe Smart Village Centers across 11 states as holistic rural transformation hubs. Through its Youth Leadership Program and Women Leadership Program, it aims to train 50,000 youth and women in leadership and high-demand technical skills, building on an existing impact of over 6 lakh beneficiaries.

The Sri Abhayam Project is being expanded into a 450-village tribal welfare mission focused on healthcare, education and livelihoods, while the Gram Digital Sevak Initiative will train village youth to help rural communities access welfare schemes, tele-health and digital services through AI-enabled tools.

Nine telemedicine centres are also being launched across several states to improve specialist healthcare access in underserved regions.

The Art of Living further announced the expansion of its prison reform initiatives through 1,000 programmes across 550 prisons benefiting nearly 60,000 inmates and staff with trauma relief and vocational training.

Its free education network, which currently spans 1,356 schools across 22 states and reaches over 1.2 lakh children in 2,754 villages, will now expand to 2,000 schools. Women empowerment initiatives that have already impacted over 6 lakh women and girls across India are also being scaled up with a goal to reach 10 lakh women and girls nationwide.

The month-long celebrations have brought together over one lakh participants from 182 countries, including Union Ministers, Governors, Members of Parliament, entrepreneurs, civil servants, farmers, prison inmates rehabilitated through Art of Living programmes and international delegates. Some of the dignitaries include Sri Sukanto Majumdar, Hon. Union Minister of State for Education; Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Hon. Union Minister Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Gov of India; included Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Hon. Manipur Governor; Shri Nand Kishore Yadav, Hon. Governor, Nagaland Governor; Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (Retd.) Hon. Governor, Uttarakhand Governor; Shri Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, Hiranandani Group; among other illustrious leaders.