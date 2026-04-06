How 3CITS-Cybernara Is Making the Case for Cyber Security at the Start, Not the End, for India’s Mid-Market

India’s enterprise IT market did not develop its fragmentation problem by accident. It developed it by design. Through the 2000s and 2010s, as the country’s mid-market grew faster than most economies in the world, companies assembled their technology environments the only way the market made available to them: one vendor for infrastructure, another for cloud, a third for endpoint management, a fourth for compliance, and eventually, prompted by a breach or a regulation, a fifth for security.

Each vendor was competent at its piece. The problem was never the pieces. The problem was what happened between them.

Today, the average Indian mid-market company runs its technology through five to ten separate vendor relationships, each operating within the boundaries of its own contract, with no shared view of the organisation’s risk posture, compliance obligations, or incident history. When something goes wrong, no single party owns the response. The result is delayed containment, fragmented accountability, and a compliance posture that looks solid on paper and fails in practice.

The regulatory environment has made this dysfunction expensive in new ways. CERT-In logged over 1.39 million cybersecurity incidents in a recent year. Its six-hour incident reporting requirement demands real-time visibility across the entire technology stack simultaneously. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act creates obligations that no single-layer vendor can address in isolation. Sector-specific frameworks from RBI, SEBI, and IRDAI have turned integrated security posture from a preference into a procurement requirement.

Advertisement

But the deeper issue is not the regulations. The regulations are simply making visible a design flaw that was always there. The IT model most Indian enterprises inherited was never built to be secure. Security was always the layer added after everything else was in place. The assumption was that you could assemble the infrastructure first and secure it later. That assumption no longer holds.

This is the context in which 3C IT Solutions and Telecoms (India) Limited and Cybernara signed a strategic partnership on 6 April in Pune, to operate together in India as 3CITS-Cybernara. But to describe this as a cybersecurity partnership would be to misread what the two companies are attempting. What they are building is not a better answer to India’s security problem. It is a different model for how IT itself gets delivered.

Advertisement

The distinction matters. Most responses to India’s cyber exposure have taken the form of additional products: another monitoring service, another compliance tool, another security advisory engagement added on top of an infrastructure environment that was never designed with security in mind. The premise of 3CITS-Cybernara is that this approach is structurally insufficient. You cannot retrofit integration. The infrastructure and the security have to be conceived together from the first conversation, or the gaps that attackers and auditors find will always be there.

The combined entity offers what neither company could deliver independently: a single partner, full lifecycle. 3C IT Solutions, led by CEO Hashyadeep Dave, brings 20 years of enterprise trust and active client relationships across government, healthcare, education, and manufacturing. Cybernara, headquartered in Adelaide with offices in Pune and Dubai, brings the security delivery depth: Managed SOC, Managed Detection and Response, SIEM, penetration testing, identity and access management, compliance advisory for ISO 27001, DPDP, GDPR, and SOC2, and a vCISO service for organisations that need strategic security leadership without the overhead of a full-time hire. The joint portfolio spans IT and infrastructure, cloud and platform services, security and compliance, and development, data, and AI.

“The mid-market does not need more disconnected vendors. It needs one partner that can bring infrastructure, cloud, security, and modern technology services together in a practical way. That is the value we are building with 3CITS-Cybernara. Security is not being added later here. It is part of the model from day one.” — Hashyadeep Dave, CEO, 3C IT Solutions and Telecoms (India) Ltd

“A lot of companies still treat security as something to think about later. We see it differently. Security should be part of the first conversation. That is what makes this partnership meaningful. It brings together trust, execution, and real technical depth.” — Chirag Goswami, Founder, Cybernara

That shift in where the conversation begins is the product. Not the certifications, not the service catalogue, not the individual tools. The model itself: one partner that builds, runs, secures, and evolves a client’s technology environment as a single integrated engagement.

“For a long time, our customers have trusted us with important parts of their technology environment. This partnership allows us to take that trust further by bringing stronger security capability into the overall solution in a much bigger way.” — Ranjit Kulladhaja Mayengbam, Managing Director and Chairman, 3C IT Solutions and Telecoms (India) Ltd.

India’s enterprise IT market spent two decades optimising for specialisation. Each vendor got better and better at its narrow piece of the stack. The cost of that optimisation is now visible in breach statistics, compliance penalties, and the structural inability of most mid-market organisations to answer a simple question with any confidence: if something goes wrong tonight, who owns the response?