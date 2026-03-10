Updated 10 March 2026 at 14:24 IST
How AMP Is Building India’s First Alternative EV Subscription Operating System
What’s a subscription system on the surface, is a complete operating system that connects investors, vehicles, employers, users, OEMS and service providers—without friction. Here’s how.
Six months ago, AMP was just an idea; now it’s a reality with 10 Cr AUM. Instead of owning vehicles, taking loans, stressing on resale, insurance, service, devaluation & outdated tech, AMP flips the model for consumers. By separating ownership from usage. Users don’t buy a car. They subscribe to mobility.
Just like people stopped buying CDs and started streaming music, AMP believes people will stop “owning” cars and start “using” them. Making EVs accessible. And aspirational. Behind this simple idea is a full-stack system to simplify the complexities of EV ownership in India. What’s a subscription system on the surface, is a complete operating system that connects investors, vehicles, employers, users, OEMS and service providers—without friction. Here’s how.
For businesses, AMP offers a new kind of asset. SMEs can buy premium EVs, claim depreciation & other deductibles, and earn steady returns by leasing them through AMP. There’s no cash flow commitment or operational burden. AMP manages everything end to end.
For employees, AMP removes the biggest barrier to electric mobility. No down payment. No loan. No resale anxiety. Just a clean, fixed monthly cost with tax savings—plus the freedom to change vehicles as life changes.
For employers, AMP becomes a modern benefit. A way to offer employee gratification & aspiration without adding to cost or operational complexity. And for OEMs and service providers, a one-stop solution to deal with indecisive drop-offs. At no cost.
What makes AMP different is the logic behind the system. AMP rewards behaviour and aspiration. It asks: How do people want to drive an EV?
People don’t want to think about resale value. They don’t want to be locked into five-year financial commitments. They want freedom. To adopt EV. At no extra cost.
AMP’s operating system is built around this human truth. Every delivery is a small proof that access is preferred to ownership. Every subscriber is a sign that flexibility matters more than possession. Every SME investor is a validation that Premium EVs can be sustainable and sensible. India doesn’t need millions of people to buy Premium EVs. It needs millions of people to use them easily. AMP is building the invisible support system that makes it possible - one EV at a time.
