How Do I Stop Algae Growth Behind My Kitchen Cabinets Even After House Waterproofing?

My house help is on the verge of quitting! And honestly, I don’t blame her. Every month I end up pointing fingers at her for not cleaning the kitchen properly, especially that patch behind the cabinets that turns into an ugly green show. The algae just keep coming back, and no matter what I try, nothing seems to work.

I have even done waterproofing inside the house, deep cleaning, and scrubbed the space myself until my hands were sore. But a few weeks later, the issue returned. Algae growth looks unhygienic, ruins the cabinet base, and frankly, makes me feel like I live in a swamp.

Why Does This Happen Even After House Waterproofing?

If you are thinking “But I already got wall waterproofing done in my house, how is this happening?”, you are not alone. In most homes, waterproofing is limited to visible walls or maybe the roof. Sometimes we even get waterproof roof coating done, thinking we have covered all the bases. However, the real issue often hides beneath the surface, in the gaps between plumbing lines, and behind cabinets where moisture creeps in silently and settles.

Kitchen walls with built-in cabinets are especially prone to this problem. The walls behind the sink or the ones that hide the water lines often retain moisture. And when there’s poor ventilation or minimal sunlight, algae get the perfect environment to thrive.

Why Doesn’t Regular Cleaning or Painting Work?

My maid tried everything - phenyl, bleach, and scrubbing pads. All these efforts are just temporary cover-ups. The real culprit is seepage. Moisture trapped inside the wall slowly seeps out and creates the damp, green mess we see on the surface. So, unless we address the root cause, that is, water seepage inside the wall, the algae will keep coming back.

What Finally Worked for My Kitchen?

After a lot of failed attempts, I came across a waterproof inside house solution that actually made a difference. Birla White’s Seep Guard Seep Blocker 2K. It is a two-component coating that goes beyond surface-level protection. Let’s explore how it made a difference for me and my house help:

Deep Seepage Blocker

This is not your typical waterproof paint. It forms a strong, elastic barrier that blocks water and salt movement inside the wall. That means no more moisture seeping through slowly.

Algae and Fungal Resistance

Unlike basic waterproofing, Seep Blocker 2K is designed to resist algae, fungus, and black mold. So even in low-light kitchen corners, the walls stay clean and dry.

Superior Surface Adhesion

Whether it’s concrete, brick, or even corrugated cement sheets, this solution bonds strongly and stays put. There’s no peeling or patchiness.

Stretches Without Cracks

Its unique composition of German Elastomeric polymers and white cement handles wall movement caused by temperature changes. Seep Guard offers up to 90% elongation without cracking.

Why This Solution Stands Out?

Most people only think of wall waterproofing as a precaution before monsoon or when doing exteriors. But this experience taught me that internal walls need protection too, especially in areas like the kitchen, bathroom, or where plumbing lines are hidden.

Birla White Seep Guard Seep Blocker 2K works on:

✔ Internal damp patches

✔ Hidden seepage

✔ Walls behind tiles or cabinets

✔ Bathrooms, kitchens, utility corners