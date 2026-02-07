Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 7 February 2026 at 15:10 IST

How Elevated SGOT And SGPT Levels Can Be Normalized Naturally | Explained By Swami Ramdev

Rising SGOT and SGPT levels should be a wake-up call. With discipline, yoga, and Ayurveda — as explained by Swami Ramdev — liver health can be restored naturally. This video is a must-watch for those seeking holistic healing through Patanjali’s approach.

Initiative Desk
Follow : Google News Icon  
How Elevated SGOT And SGPT Levels Can Be Normalized Naturally | Explained By Swami Ramdev
How Elevated SGOT And SGPT Levels Can Be Normalized Naturally | Explained By Swami Ramdev | Image: Initiative desk

Liver health plays a vital role in overall well-being. In this detailed video, Swami Ramdev explains the significance of SGOT and SGPT levels — two key liver enzymes — and how their elevation indicates liver stress. Presented through the holistic lens of Patanjali’s Ayurvedic philosophy, the video focuses on natural ways to support liver health.

Understanding SGOT and SGPT

SGOT and SGPT are enzymes released into the blood when liver cells are damaged. Elevated levels may occur due to:

  • Fatty liver
  • Excessive medication
  • Alcohol consumption
  • Poor dietary habits

Swami Ramdev stresses that lifestyle-related liver issues are increasing rapidly due to processed foods and sedentary habits.

Advertisement

Signs of Liver Stress

According to Swami Ramdev:

Advertisement
  • Fatigue and weakness
  • Loss of appetite
  • Digestive discomfort
  • Yellowing of eyes or skin

Early attention can prevent serious complications.

Ayurvedic Lifestyle Recommendations

Swami Ramdev emphasizes correction through discipline rather than dependency on chemicals.

1. Clean Diet

  • Light, easily digestible foods
  • Avoid oily, spicy, and processed meals
  • Include seasonal fruits and vegetables

2. Pranayama for Liver Health

Breathing practices suggested include:

  • Kapalbhati
  • Anulom Vilom
    These help detoxify the body and improve metabolism.

3. Routine and Sleep

Late nights and irregular routines strain liver function. Swami Ramdev encourages early sleep and early rising.

Patanjali’s Contribution

Patanjali works towards liver health awareness by combining yoga education, Ayurveda, and preventive health guidance under Swami Ramdev’s leadership.

Conclusion

Rising SGOT and SGPT levels should be a wake-up call. With discipline, yoga, and Ayurveda — as explained by Swami Ramdev — liver health can be restored naturally. This video is a must-watch for those seeking holistic healing through Patanjali’s approach.

Published By : Namya Kapur

Published On: 7 February 2026 at 15:10 IST