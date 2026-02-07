How Elevated SGOT And SGPT Levels Can Be Normalized Naturally | Explained By Swami Ramdev | Image: Initiative desk

Liver health plays a vital role in overall well-being. In this detailed video, Swami Ramdev explains the significance of SGOT and SGPT levels — two key liver enzymes — and how their elevation indicates liver stress. Presented through the holistic lens of Patanjali’s Ayurvedic philosophy, the video focuses on natural ways to support liver health.

Understanding SGOT and SGPT

SGOT and SGPT are enzymes released into the blood when liver cells are damaged. Elevated levels may occur due to:

Fatty liver

Excessive medication

Alcohol consumption

Poor dietary habits

Swami Ramdev stresses that lifestyle-related liver issues are increasing rapidly due to processed foods and sedentary habits.

Signs of Liver Stress

According to Swami Ramdev:

Fatigue and weakness

Loss of appetite

Digestive discomfort

Yellowing of eyes or skin

Early attention can prevent serious complications.

Ayurvedic Lifestyle Recommendations

Swami Ramdev emphasizes correction through discipline rather than dependency on chemicals.

1. Clean Diet

Light, easily digestible foods

Avoid oily, spicy, and processed meals

Include seasonal fruits and vegetables

2. Pranayama for Liver Health

Breathing practices suggested include:

Kapalbhati

Anulom Vilom

These help detoxify the body and improve metabolism.

3. Routine and Sleep

Late nights and irregular routines strain liver function. Swami Ramdev encourages early sleep and early rising.

Patanjali’s Contribution

Patanjali works towards liver health awareness by combining yoga education, Ayurveda, and preventive health guidance under Swami Ramdev’s leadership.

Conclusion