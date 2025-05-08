How ExtraPe Is Creating a New Wave of Digital Earners Across India

ExtraPe is a trending affiliate marketing app in India that helps people earn money online easily. With its simple and easy-to-use mobile application, anyone can start making money from home.

With over 500+ brands, ExtraPe offers high-earning opportunities to all its 1 million users across India. In this case, ExtraPe has quickly positioned itself as a trusted platform for those looking to generate passive income. Their main focus is not only on Tier 1 cities, but they give equal importance to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. This effort makes them stand out as the best BharatKaEarningBuddy.

The website offers a wide selection of affiliate campaigns from top e-commerce brands. Along with this, recently, ExtraPe has added an earning opportunity for referring credit cards and personal loans. Simply, users can earn by sharing the referral links to their friends & family members via social media such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, ect... With their amazing features, they offer real-time tracking, quick payouts, and step-by-step guidance, making affiliate marketing accessible even to beginners.

With over 10L+ registered users, ExtraPe has helped people earn money via affiliate marketing. Whether a user is a student, a homemaker, a content creator, or a working professional, ExtraPe provides an opportunity to generate side income with no investment. In specific, many housewives, college students are earning up to 5 Lakh every month. The platform also provides informative webinars to help new and old users understand affiliate strategies and maximise their income.

“ExtraPe is built to turn anyone with a smartphone into a digital earner.” - CEO - Shankar Singh Kotuli

With all the amazing features, the ExtraPe stands out from others. Join ExtraPe to start generating passive income effortlessly.

