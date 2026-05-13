How Inflation Reshapes the Rules of Wealth Creation for the Next Generation of Indian Investors

There is a particular kind of danger that arrives wearing the face of success.

For millions of Indian investors today, the numbers are cooperating. Equity SIPs are compounding. Real estate holdings have climbed. Fixed deposits are renewing at rates that finally feel worthy of the commitment. Open any portfolio tracker, and the verdict seems clear: the playbook is working.

But Pavitra Pradip Walvekar, who has spent years operating on both sides of the capital divide, i.e., inside the institutional machinery of global banks, and then from the considerably more exposed position of an early-stage fintech operator, has a different reading of these same numbers. The returns, he argues, are real. The frame they're being measured in is not.

"The most dangerous financial position is the one that appears to be winning, while quietly failing in the metrics that actually matter," he has said.

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The Triple Hurdle That Nominal Returns Obscure

Begin with a number that feels like a win: a 12% annual return on an Indian equity portfolio. For most investors, this clears the psychological bar. It beats inflation, or so it appears. It comfortably outperforms fixed deposits, confirming that the investment decision was sound.

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Now decompose it.

Currency depreciation has been the silent tax on rupee-denominated wealth for the better part of a decade. The rupee has lost roughly 35-40% of its value against the dollar over the last ten years — a structural, persistent erosion rather than a cyclical correction. Every portfolio concentrated entirely in rupee assets is, whether its owner recognises it or not, implicitly short the dollar. The 12% nominal return, measured against a globally mobile standard of value, is materially diminished before any other adjustment is applied.

has been the silent tax on rupee-denominated wealth for the better part of a decade. The rupee has lost roughly 35-40% of its value against the dollar over the last ten years — a structural, persistent erosion rather than a cyclical correction. Every portfolio concentrated entirely in rupee assets is, whether its owner recognises it or not, implicitly short the dollar. The 12% nominal return, measured against a globally mobile standard of value, is materially diminished before any other adjustment is applied. Real inflation compounds the distortion. Headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a useful aggregate, but it is a poor proxy for the actual cost-of-living trajectory of India's asset-owning class. The categories that define middle and upper-middle-class expenditure, like quality healthcare, private education, urban housing in supply-constrained cities, international travel, imported goods, have inflated at rates that run consistently and materially above the headline figure. The investor who benchmarks their real return against CPI is measuring the wrong thing.

compounds the distortion. Headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a useful aggregate, but it is a poor proxy for the actual cost-of-living trajectory of India's asset-owning class. The categories that define middle and upper-middle-class expenditure, like quality healthcare, private education, urban housing in supply-constrained cities, international travel, imported goods, have inflated at rates that run consistently and materially above the headline figure. The investor who benchmarks their real return against CPI is measuring the wrong thing. Taxation closes the vice. Long-term capital gains tax, short-term capital gains tax, dividend distribution tax, and the cumulative friction from compliance and transaction costs further reduce the residual return. Stack all three, and the 12% that felt like a win begins to look considerably more modest, and, in dollar-adjusted, real purchasing-power terms, for a certain class of expenditure and aspiration, it may barely be breaking even.

This is an argument for precision. The first discipline of the next-generation investor is to measure returns honestly, in real, inflation-adjusted, post-tax, currency-equivalent terms, rather than in the nominal shorthand that flatters the portfolio whilst obscuring its actual trajectory.

Why This Generation Faces a Structurally Different Problem

The older playbook, such as real estate, gold, fixed deposits, equity SIPs, and a domestic-only orientation, was calibrated, reasonably well, to the conditions that prevailed when it was constructed.

Those conditions no longer hold in the same configuration.

A Closed System, By Design

The rupee of the 1990s and early 2000s operated within a more heavily managed currency regime, with capital controls that made the question of dollar exposure largely moot for the retail investor. Inflation, whilst a persistent feature of the Indian macroeconomic landscape, was navigated differently by successive monetary regimes. And global investing, for anyone outside the institutional or ultra-high-net-worth bracket, was a practical impossibility rather than a strategic choice.

The World That Replaced It

None of these conditions is the same in 2026. The world is more financialised, more interconnected, and more volatile. Capital flows across borders with a fluency that would have been structurally impossible a generation ago. The Indian retail investor now has access to asset classes and geographies that were previously inaccessible, through liberalised remittance schemes, regulated platforms, and evolving IFSC frameworks.

When the Benign Environment Ended

The macroeconomic environment of the 2020s, shaped by successive inflationary shocks, pandemic-era monetary expansion, geopolitical realignment, and the repricing of global risk, is categorically different from the relatively benign backdrop against which the previous generation's wealth was accumulated.

Walvekar has described this generational discontinuity as one of the most consequential and least acknowledged risks facing the domestic investor class. The playbook wasn’t wrong, he argues. It simply wasn’t designed for this terrain.

The investor who applies a previous-generation playbook to a structurally different environment is being inadvertently exposed.

What the New Playbook Actually Looks Like

Walvekar's perspective on this transition, shaped by years operating on both sides of the currency divide, is characteristically unadorned: the fundamental error most Indian investors make is one of structural framing. The portfolio is being optimised within the wrong perimeter.

According to him, the new playbook rests on a single organising idea: diversification across geographies, currencies, and asset classes is the baseline architecture for compounding in real terms.

In practical terms, this means thinking consciously across three distinct buckets:

Rupee Assets: Domestic equity, debt instruments, and real estate remain legitimate and important components of a long-term Indian portfolio. The Indian growth story is not concluded. But they should be held with a clear-eyed understanding of the currency and inflation exposure they carry.

Domestic equity, debt instruments, and real estate remain legitimate and important components of a long-term Indian portfolio. The Indian growth story is not concluded. But they should be held with a clear-eyed understanding of the currency and inflation exposure they carry. Dollar Assets: US equities, gold, dollar deposits, and international ETFs provide the currency diversification that a rupee-only portfolio structurally lacks. Gold functions as a dollar-adjacent store of value, while carrying its own volatility characteristics.

The allocation need not be aggressive to be meaningful. Even moderate exposure can materially alter a portfolio’s real-return profile over a decade.

A visible structural shift is also underway in India’s investing ecosystem. Platforms such as Vested, INDmoney, and routes linked to GIFT City IFSC now enable Indian retail investors to access global assets with far greater ease than before. This is less about endorsing any specific platform and more about recognising that global diversification is no longer limited to institutions or ultra-wealthy investors.

Uncorrelated Stores of Value: Assets whose return profile does not move in lockstep with either Indian equity markets or US dollar risk complete the architecture. The precise composition here depends on the investor's horizon, risk tolerance, and tax situation. The principle, however, holds regardless of the specifics: a portfolio entirely concentrated in one currency, one geography, and one tax regime is structurally exposed in ways that its nominal returns will not reveal until the exposure has already compounded.

The ratios are not fixed. What is fixed is the logic.

The Question Worth Asking Today

The next generation of Indian wealth will not be built the way the last generation's was. The macroeconomic conditions are different. The tools are different. The currency dynamics are different. And the global financial environment within which Indian capital must now compound is categorically more complex than the one for which the prevailing playbook was designed.