How Michele Cotti Is Building Trust in the Next Era of the Internet. | Image: Michele Cotti

Michele Cotti—better known to his audience as Whalecot—is one of the few individuals in the Web3 ecosystem who has managed to blend technical insight with authenticity. In a time when buzzwords dominate headlines and speculation clouds judgment, Cotti has taken a different route: slow, steady, and sustainable education.

Through years of research, hands-on experience, and an intuitive understanding of blockchain’s potential, he has become a respected voice in the Web3 space. His content focuses on simplifying the journey for beginners—especially those unsure of how to safely participate in decentralized platforms, communities, and digital ownership tools.

Cotti’s Instagram handle, @whalecot.eth, serves as a hub for actionable insights and thought-provoking commentary. He highlights the latest updates from the space, explains how to assess a project’s value, and often warns against impulsive decisions—something rare in a world that moves at breakneck speed. His posts frequently address how to take a mindful and secure approach to digital assets, wallets, and participation in the evolving ecosystem.

But Michele’s influence isn’t only about digital strategy. He also advocates for a balanced, healthy lifestyle—often sharing his daily habits, fitness goals, and personal reflections with his audience. This combination of tech education and wellness philosophy gives his brand a more human, relatable dimension.

What truly stands out is the trust Michele has earned. In an industry often criticized for misinformation and opportunism, his grounded voice offers calm and clarity. He encourages critical thinking, informed decision-making, and community-driven learning—values that are foundational to the ethos of Web3 itself.