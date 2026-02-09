How Prathima Group’s Work in Medical Education, Infrastructure, Telecom and Rural Health Drives Regional Development

One of the distinguishing features of India's economic growth, particularly in states that have reported more sustained regional development, is the growth of diversified business houses.

Prathima Group is one such prominent name in Telangana engaged in healthcare, medical education, infrastructure, telecommunications, manufacturing, hospitality, and social welfare. Multi-sectoral presence within the group has positioned it among organisations building 360-degree service networks serving both urban and semi-urban populations.

The Group's earliest and most visible contribution has been in the field of medical education.

The Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences, established in 2001 under the Prathima Educational Society, functions as a recognised medical college in Karimnagar. It started with an intake of 150 MBBS seats and has since expanded to include postgraduate programmes.

Advertisement

According to the institution, its anatomy museum holds a sizeable number of specimens and the educational complex is spread over several lakh square feet. The institute caters to students from across Telangana and offers medical services to residents of nine surrounding districts.

The Prathima Hospitals operate alongside medical education in Hyderabad, with facilities in Kachiguda and Kukatpally. More than 21 specialities are housed in the network of hospitals, ranging from cardiology, neurology, nephrology, gastroenterology, orthopaedics, ENT, dermatology and mother and child care.

Advertisement

The combined bed capacity will be increased to 1,500, the Group has declared, with the establishment of centres of excellence in many specialities. The hospitals have been maintaining the much sought-after NABH accreditation and are offering 24×7 emergency services with support for ambulances, including neonatal transport and advanced cardiac-care equipment. Emphasis on ventilation, natural lighting and hygiene standards has been developed in its in-patient services, conforming to the stated goal of the hospital in maintaining infection prevention protocols. The facilities report the capability to perform minimally invasive procedures and high-complexity surgeries.

The Group operates the technology and telecom business under the banner 'Netxcell', offering enterprise mobility, customer lifecycle management, campaign management, provisioning systems, and telecom-grade voice solutions. Its platform, Tapas, is positioned as a modular and cloud-ready system supporting operators across India and select African markets.

Apart from this, the business engages in e-governance, offering digital transformation tools for government departments and provides IT products, IT services, and recruitment solutions to enterprises. The telecom vertical reports over 300 million connections delivered and serves more than 100 clients.

Infrastructure is another major area of activity of the Group, executed through Prathima Infrastructure Limited. The company undertakes big civil engineering projects in irrigation, buildings, transportation, and underground works. It operates independently and through joint ventures for large-scale bidding to meet state-led and national requirements for infrastructure.

Its social interventions are managed through the Prathima Foundation, which undertakes rural health camps, ambulance services, blood donation programmes, support for thalassemia and sickle cell patients, and educational support to students in need.

The Foundation has facilitated paediatric cardiac surgeries with the help of UK-based medical teams and runs skill development centres at Raikal and Nagaram.

Dr. Harini Boinipally, a founder member of the Foundation, is also a Director with the Prathima Group of Hospitals.

The Prathima Group claims to have more than 4,000 employees on board across its operations. Collectively, its activities in facilitating healthcare access, telecom services, infrastructure expansion, medical education, and rural outreach all contribute to regional employment and service delivery.