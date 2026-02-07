How Prattika Shah Built Her Empire With Vision And Perseverance

Some entrepreneurs follow a well-worn roadmap. Others carve out new ones. Prattika Shah belongs to the second category. From her modest beginnings in Indore to managing multiple creative ventures in Mumbai, her journey is not just about building businesses but about building possibilities.

Born and raised in Indore, a city brimming with food and culture, Prattika always expressed herself differently. Whether it was through fashion, digital platforms, or community-driven work, her individuality stood out. “I wasn’t the loudest person in the room,” she recalls. “But I knew how to express myself with honesty and depth.”

Her leap came after completing her BCA degree when she moved to Mumbai. No investors, no industry godfather just vision and relentless drive. In 2023, she launched Black Dahliaa, a premium unisex salon that emphasized empowerment as much as beauty. Its success led to Chic & Brat, a clothing label designed for fast-moving, style-conscious consumers. Then, in 2025, she returned to her roots with Indore ke Namkeen, bringing authentic Indori flavors to modern India.

Parallelly, she spotted the rise of digital storytelling and founded Praaan Agency and Praaan Series, platforms built to help brands connect in ways that felt “real, raw, and relatable.” A viral beauty campaign became her turning point, growing her community to over one million followers. For her, that number symbolized connection, not fame.

In 2026, Prattika took her fashion journey a step further by entering manufacturing with the launch of Praaan Clothing, a designer clothing brand focused on quality, craftsmanship, and original design. Unlike her earlier retail-focused ventures, Praaan Clothing marked her move into end-to-end creation, giving her complete control over design, production, and identity. The brand reflects her evolved understanding of fashion as both an art form and a scalable business.

Behind this expanding empire was sheer grit. “At one point, I was working 20 hours a day, handling customer queries, designing collections, writing captions, editing videos,” she laughs. Yet her leadership philosophy remains grounded in openness and collaboration. “Failure is just feedback. It proves we’re alive and experimenting.”

Beyond business, Prattika is a trained classical dancer and a quiet philanthropist. “Dance grounds me. Family keeps me rooted. And giving back reminds me why I started.”

Looking ahead, she plans to expand Black Dahliaa and Chic & Brat, scale Indore ke Namkeen digitally, grow Praaan Clothing as a designer-led manufacturing label, and transform Praaan into a

360-degree creative powerhouse. Her approach remains consistent: growth with meaning, not noise.