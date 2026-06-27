How Shalini Kanwar Chand is Creating Safe Spaces, Breaking Health Stigmas, and Advancing Women's Self-Reliance Through Her Voice

In recent years, the word "empowerment" has become a staple of corporate campaigns, social initiatives, and public discourse. Yet for many women, especially those navigating social stigma, financial dependence, limited healthcare access, and emotional isolation, empowerment often remains an abstract promise rather than a lived reality.

For Shalini Kanwar Chand, Director of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. and President of the Artemis Health Sciences Foundation, true empowerment begins where conversations are often avoided.

It starts by listening.

Through Her Voice, an initiative launched under the Artemis Health Sciences Foundation, Chand is championing a model of women's advocacy that goes beyond awareness campaigns and symbolic gestures.

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Her vision is rooted in creating tangible pathways for women to build healthier, more independent, and more resilient lives.

The inspiration behind Her Voice emerged from Chand's interactions with women across communities. While healthcare challenges were evident, she noticed something deeper: many women were carrying the burden of silence. Conversations around reproductive health, mental well-being, self-worth, and personal aspirations were often suppressed by social expectations and cultural norms.

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These experiences revealed an important truth: women do not just need access to healthcare. They need spaces where they can speak openly, learn confidently, and make informed decisions about their futures.

"Her Voice was born from my interactions with community women, where I witnessed the challenges they face, silence around reproductive and emotional health, and the weight of societal pressures. It highlighted the urgent need for a safe platform that promotes self-worth, well-being, and independence," says Shalini Kanwar Chand.

This philosophy has shaped Her Voice into a multidimensional initiative that addresses not only physical health but also emotional resilience, financial literacy, life skills, and confidence building. The program recognizes that sustainable empowerment cannot be achieved through a single intervention. It requires addressing the interconnected realities that influence a woman's ability to thrive.

At the grassroots level, Her Voice creates safe and judgment-free spaces through workshops, peer discussions, storytelling sessions, community engagement programs, and awareness campaigns. Sensitive subjects such as menstruation, menopause, reproductive health, and mental well-being are brought into the open, helping dismantle long-standing stigma and misinformation.

Importantly, the initiative understands that meaningful change cannot happen in isolation. Families, educators, healthcare professionals, and community leaders are encouraged to become part of the conversation. By involving broader support systems, Her Voice seeks to normalize discussions around women's health and well-being across generations.

The initiative also builds upon Artemis Foundation's previous programs, including:

Her Comfort

Her Confidence

Which focused on menstrual hygiene, body positivity, and self-respect. Her Voice expands this foundation by incorporating vocational training, financial literacy, emotional wellness, and mentorship opportunities, creating a more holistic framework for women's development.

What distinguishes Chand's work is her emphasis on advocacy as a catalyst for transformation. Advocacy, in her view, is not merely about raising awareness. It is about creating conditions where women can access information, build confidence, exercise agency, and participate meaningfully in society.

The long-term vision for Her Voice is ambitious yet deeply practical: to create a mentorship-driven movement that reaches thousands of women, strengthens families, encourages economic participation, and fosters healthier communities.