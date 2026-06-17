How the Gold Rate Today in Chennai Can Affect Your Eligible Gold Loan Amount

If you are planning to take a gold loan, understanding how gold rates affect valuation can help you estimate your borrowing potential more accurately. While a higher gold rate can increase the assessed value of your pledged jewellery, the final loan amount depends on several factors, including gold purity, net weight, lender valuation methods, and applicable loan-to-value (LTV) limits. Knowing how these factors work together can help you make more informed borrowing decisions.

How the gold rate today in Chennai affects your gold loan value

The gold rate today in Chennai gives you a broad idea of your gold’s current market worth. If the rate rises, the assessed value of your pledged gold may also improve, subject to the lender’s pricing method. If the rate falls, your loan eligibility may reduce because the collateral value becomes lower. This is why borrowers track gold prices before applying for a gold loan.

Still, you should not assume that a higher retail gold rate will automatically mean a higher loan sanction. Lenders do not value your gold using the display price at a local jewellery shop. They check purity, remove the value of stones and non-gold components, and apply regulatory LTV limits. The gold rate is useful, but it is not the complete eligibility formula.

RBI rules that shape gold loan eligibility

As per the latest RBI guidelines, gold loans can be given against 18 to 22 karat gold jewellery and ornaments. Gold coins up to 24 karat purity can also be accepted, subject to the lender’s policy and eligibility checks. The maximum LTV is capped at 85%. This means the loan cannot exceed 85% of the assessed value of eligible gold.

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For consumption loans, the maximum eligible LTV per borrower depends on the loan amount. Key LTV limits for borrowers are:

- For loans up to Rs. 2.5 lakh, maximum LTV is 75%.

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- For loans above Rs. 2.5 lakh and up to Rs. 5 lakh, maximum LTV is 80%.

- For loans above Rs. 5 lakh and up to Rs. 2 crore, maximum LTV is 85%.

These rules make the gold rate today Chennai relevant, but not absolute. Your eligibility is calculated after applying purity checks, net weight assessment and the applicable LTV slab. If your gold value is high enough to cross a loan slab, your permissible LTV may change. This can influence the exact loan amount you receive.

How Bajaj Finance evaluates gold for loan eligibility

Bajaj Finance does not calculate the loan amount simply on the current market price of gold. For example, even if the 22 carat gold price in Delhi rises sharply on a particular day, the loan valuation may not be based on that rate alone. Bajaj Finance considers the lower of the previous day’s closing price or the 30-day average closing price published by IBJA or a SEBI-regulated commodity exchange. This approach helps reduce the impact of short-term price fluctuations and ensures a more stable valuation for both borrowers and lenders.

So, even if the gold rate today in Chennai is higher in the retail market, your gold loan amount may be based on a lower benchmark. This is an important point for borrowers who check the rate in the morning and expect a loan based on that number. The valuation method protects the lender from price volatility. It also gives you a more standardised assessment, rather than a rate that changes from one local quote to another.

Conclusion