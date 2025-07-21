How Thryve Digital is Shaping Careers and Capability in Healthcare GCCs: A Conversation with Marcus Johnson

As healthcare GCCs evolve from offshore delivery units to integrated capability centres, ThryveDigital is leading the shift with a clear focus on ownership, innovation, and long-term talent development. In this interview, Marcus Johnson, EVP – Enterprise Effectiveness & Growth, Thryve, shares how the company’s India teams are working at the core of global healthcare operations - powering Epic implementations, claims platforms, and care management systems. With structured learning, real-world exposure, and a culture that prioritises inclusion and impact, Thryve is building careers that go beyond execution.

1. How do you see the role of GCCs evolving in the next phase of global healthcare delivery?

GCCs are no longer just offshore delivery engines. Their role is becoming deeply business-aligned, especially in a domain as complex as healthcare. At Thryve, we have always been clear that we are not a support function but an integrated capability center, structurally and operationally embedded into the core of our parent organization. The work we do supports digital product development, care coordination, claims integrity, and Epic support. As healthcare shifts toward more outcomes-driven models, GCCs like ours will play an even more central role. It is about specialization, trust, and domain-led ownership.

A prime example is our focus on digital services. We're building platforms that understand the individual needs of each member or patient, regardless of which part of the organization is serving them. Imagine a single, unified experience that anticipates their needs and makes navigating the healthcare system effortless.



2. What cutting-edge technologies are you prioritizing to stay ahead in the AI-powered healthcare ecosystem?

We focus on technologies that directly strengthen the integration of payer and provider services to deliver more coordinated, proactive, and personalized care. Our aim is to empower every stakeholder within the healthcare ecosystem. We're achieving this through cutting-edge solutions that form the backbone of integrated care, including advanced electronic health records, intelligent claims platforms, proactive care management systems, and connected provider networks. We're also harnessing the power of advanced data analytics, AI, automation, and other digital technologies to unlock new levels of efficiency and insight.



AI is embedded through a human-in-the-loop model. This ensures that automation enhances, rather than overrides, human judgment. Our globally powered ecosystem, coupled with our innovation framework, enables us to modernize legacy platforms, automate core workflows, and derive insights from data in ways that improve both experience and efficiency. Through our 3i framework—Ideation, Innovation, and Insights—employees are encouraged to propose and test ideas. In just the last two years, this has generated over $10 million in measurable value. That process ensures that innovation remains grounded, not theoretical.



3. How does Thryve balance global scalability with local agility when building for the payvider model?

Our teams in India are not just scaled up for delivery. They are built for ownership. We support business-critical areas like Epic, care management platforms, and intelligent claims systems, all of which sit at the intersection of payer and provider ecosystems. The payvider model requires tight integration across these systems. Our hybrid execution model lets us retain strategic agility, while our teams stay deeply connected to the day-to-day realities of care and reimbursement. Because our teams are healthcare-focused and business-aligned, we are able to build for complexity without creating added friction. We see and solve the problem end to end.



4. How are you positioning Thryve as an employer of choice in digital health?

People join us because the work is meaningful and the learning is real. We're one of only four organizations in India performing Epic implementation and support work, giving our employees the chance to work with the leading EHR product used by over 60% of the US population. They help clinicians make decisions, coordinate care, and drive innovation that has a direct impact. We have built an environment that enables this kind of work. Whether it is our Epic training programs, partnerships with the Indian School of Business, or initiatives like Thryve.

Hers, we are intentional about long-term growth. We also offer exposure: employees represent Thryve at national and international forums, participate in innovation challenges, and are encouraged to grow within their roles. We don’t rely on short-term incentives. People stay because they see a future here, one that combines impact with opportunity.



5. How is Thryve nurturing continuous learning and skill evolution among its employees?

Our teams work in a domain that is constantly evolving. That means learning can’t be a periodic exercise. It has to be continuous and contextual. We support structured development through certifications, cross-functional exposure, and curated leadership journeys. Our Epic capability alone sets us apart. We are among the few in India delivering full-scale Epic support. Employees working on these projects get domain depth that is hard to find elsewhere. The 3i framework gives people a channel to test and scale their ideas. These are not theoretical pilots. We fund and implement the most promising ones. That cycle of learning, proposing, building, and scaling, is a core part of how we operate.



6. What measures are you taking to create an inclusive and empowering workplace?

We have built our workplace around support, inclusion, and real collaboration. Our campuses are designed for this, and so are our programs. Flexibility is built into how our teams work and deliver. Initiatives like ThryvHers are designed to provide mentorship, visibility, and leadership opportunities for women in tech. But inclusion is broader than that. We encourage people to bring in new ideas, take ownership, and be part of a community that values contribution and growth. That shows up in how people describe the experience of working here—clear leadership, supportive teams, and space to thrive.



7. How are you empowering teams to take ownership of innovation?

Innovation is distributed across teams. It is not a separate function. The 3i framework gives every employee a chance to submit ideas. But our focus is on ideas that are viable, measurable, and aligned with our healthcare goals. Last year, over 110 ideas were submitted internally. Only the ones with strong potential for impact were funded and taken forward. That rigor is important. It ensures that innovation gets built, tested, and applied. Ownership means giving teams the ability to solve, not just execute. That is how we have been able to convert innovation into real value.

