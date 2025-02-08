How to Bet on Super Bowl 2025 in Illinois | IL Sports Betting Apps | Image: X

The 2025 Super Bowl is here and Illinois sports betting sites are giving away free bets and bonus cash for the rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

In Illinois, NFL fans can place bets from anywhere using their laptop or mobile device with some of the top online Illinois sportsbooks . However, for bettors who want to shop for the best Super Bowl odds and bonuses, the top offshore sportsbooks might be a suitable option.

The best betting apps are giving Illinois residents a chance to boost their bankroll and cash in on their predictions for Eagles vs. Chiefs with over $4,750 in free bets available for the Big Game.

Below, we’ll teach NFL fans how to bet on Super Bowl 2025 in Illinois and get free bonus cash to wager on the Eagles vs. Chiefs.

5 Best Illinois Betting Apps for Super Bowl 2025

BetOnline — $250 in free bets for Super Bowl 2025

EveryGame — $500 bonus, plus 2 free Super Bowl bets

BetWhale — $1,250 Super Bowl betting offer

BetNow — $500 betting bonus for Eagles vs. Chiefs

MyBookie — $1,000 sports betting bonus

How to Bet on Super Bowl 2025 in Illinois

Sign up for a BetOnline account with a valid email address

Fund your account with a deposit of $50 or more

Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $250 in free bets

Place your bets on Super Bowl 2025

Who Can Bet on The Super Bowl in Illinois?

Must be 18 years or older

Available in all 50 U.S. states

Must sign up using a valid email address

Bet on in-state college teams & player props

Illinois Sports Betting Law: Is It Legal to Bet on The Super Bowl in Illinois?

Yes, it is legal to bet on Super Bowl 2025 in Illinois using your favorite online sportsbook.

In Illinois, sports betting is legal but there are a few notable restrictions, including betting on in-state college teams.

Illinois residents are only allowed to place bets on in-state college teams if they do so in person. That means fans can not support their alma mater by placing a bet on an Illinois college football or college basketball game online or via their favorite mobile betting app. Residents are also not allowed to place prop bets on players from Illinois schools.

There is a solution for college sports bettors though. The top offshore sportsbooks allow Illinois residents to sign up, claim free bets, and wager on in-state college teams, including player props, from your mobile device. Members can also cash in better Super Bowl odds and exclusive bonus offers for the Big Game.

Why Bet with Offshore Sportsbooks in Illinois

Age requirement is only 18 years old

Better odds and bigger bonus offers

Betting contests with up to $50,000 in prizes

Bet on in-state college sports teams

Instant deposits and fast withdrawals via credit card, Interac, and crypto

There is nearly $5,000 in free bets available for new users who sign up ahead of the clash between the Eagles vs. Chiefs.

Super Bowl 2025 Odds at Illinois Betting Sites

Super Bowl LIX will kick off on Sunday, February 9th, 2025 from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Chiefs will open as 1.5-point favorites as they look to win back-to-back-to-back Super Bowl titles for the first time in NFL history. On the other hand, the Eagles are hoping to claim their second second Lombardi trophy in the Super Bowl era behind dynamic running back Saquon Barkley. Philadelphia has +107 odds to win the Super Bowl compared to -127 odds for the Chiefs.

The total for the Big Game is set at just 49.5 points, meaning that the sportsbooks are leaning towards a high-scoring affair.

Here are the complete Super Bowl 2025 odds from BetOnline, one of the best betting apps available in Illinois.

📊 Point Spread: Chiefs -1.5 (-110) | Eagles +1.5 (-110)

🎲 Odds: Chiefs -127 | Eagles +107

💰 Total: Over/Under 49.5 Points (-110)

Super Bowl 2025 Prop Bets Available on Illinois Betting Apps

One of the reasons that the Super Bowl is the most popular event to bet on is the wide range of prop bets available for the Big Game. Every year, the top online sportsbooks put together a special list of exotic props for the Super Bowl, including odds for the coin toss, national anthem, halftime show, and more.

Here are some of the most popular prop bets for the Super Bowl 2025.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads: -101

Tails: -101

Super Bowl National Anthem Length: Over/Under 125 seconds

Over 125 seconds (-105)

Under 125 seconds (-135)

Super Bowl Halftime Show: Kendrick Lamar First Song Odds

Humble: -200

Not Like Us: +200

Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe: +500

Swimming Pools: +700

Money Trees: +800

United In Grief: +2000

Like That: +2000

Alright: +2000

King Kunta: +2000

N95: +3300

Gatorade Color Poured on Winning Coach Odds

Purple: +125

Yellow/green/lime: +225

Orange: +600

Blue: +800

Red/pink: +900

Clear/water: +900

IL Sports Betting: Best Illinois Sportsbooks for Super Bowl 2025

To help residents in Illinois find the best sportsbook for Super Bowl 2025, we ranked the best betting sites based on their odds, features, and overall betting experience. While some Illinois betting apps offered bigger bonuses, others had better Super Bowl odds and more robust features, like same-game parlays and contests, that help make betting more fun.

Here are our top picks for the best sportsbooks available in Illinois for Super Bowl 2025:

BetWhale : Biggest Bonus Offer for Super Bowl 2025 in Illinois

BetOnline : Best Betting Site for Super Bowl 2025

MyBookie : Most Super Bowl Prop Bets Available in Illinois

BetWhale: Biggest Betting Offer for Super Bowl 2025 In Illinois

Bitcoin casino BetWhale is giving away an exclusive 125% deposit bonus worth up to $1,250 for new users who sign up for Super Bowl 2025. In addition to the biggest betting offering available for the Big Game, BetWhale also offers competitive odds and prop bets, allowing NFL fans to make the most of their predictions for the Eagles vs. Chiefs. Sign up today and double your deposit before placing your first bet on Super Bowl Sunday.

BetOnline: Best Overall Sportsbook for Super Bowl 2025

BetOnline is one of the best offshore sportsbooks , known for its user-friendly interface, making it easy-to-use for bettors of all experience levels. The sportsbook has been accepting U.S. players since 2001 and has something for everyone, including free bets, deposit bonuses, exclusive prop bets, contests, and some of the best Super Bowl odds in the industry.

BetOnline is hosting an exclusive $50,000 prop betting contest for the Super Bowl. In addition, new users can cash in on $250 in free bets for Sunday’s Big Game.

MyBookie: Most Super Bowl Prop Bets Available in Illinois

One of the most underrated Bitcoin betting sites , MyBookie has what bettors are looking for in a sports betting site. With a very simple design, MyBookie focuses on the betting side of things. Instead of flashy promotions, MyBookie offers competitive odds and exclusive Super Bowl prop bets that you won’t find anywhere else. For Super Bowl 2025, MyBookie is offering boosted parlay bets and a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 in free bets this weekend.

Super Bowl 2025 Prediction & Best Bets

Best Bet: Chiefs -1.0 (-110)

Total Prediction: Over 49.0 points (-110)

Best Prop Bet: Jalen Hurts anytime touchdown (-105)

The Eagles will be trying to get their revenge in Super Bowl 2025 but history isn’t on their side. There have been 10 rematches in the Super Bowl and the team that lost the first meeting only went on to win three times. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes manufactured a comeback 38-35 victory in 2023 but don’t expect Kansas City to get caught by surprise this time around. This matchup favors the Chiefs on both sides of the ball. Kansas City’s defense is particularly good against the run, which should help them keep the Eagles out of the end zone on Sunday. Take Kansas City to cover the spread on the way to their third consecutive Super Bowl win in New Orleans.