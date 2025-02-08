How to Bet on Super Bowl 2025 in Montana | MT Sports Betting Apps

Commercial gambling and betting on sports is perfectly legal in the state of Montana. But it is mostly an in-person process, as residents of the Big Sky State must be on the premises of one of the land-based casinos, essentially eliminating all possibility of mobile and remote betting. There is a way to get your Super Bowl 2025 wagers in while sitting on your own couch, though, and that is through offshore and international sportsbooks that are available in Montana.

Best Montana Betting Apps for Super Bowl 2025

BetOnline — Up to $250 in free bets, no strings attached

BetNow — 150% sign up bonus, 200% buddy referral

EveryGame — 100% deposit bonus on first 2 deposits

BetUS — 150% sign up bonus on first 3 deposits

MyBookie — 50% sports welcome bonus

How to Bet on Super Bowl 2025 in Montana…

Create an account using your personal information

Deposit money into your account, $50 minimum

Claim your free bets and bonuses

Place your wagers for Super Bowl 2025

Who Can Bet on The Super Bowl in Montana

According to Montana’s gambling laws, sports betting is fully legal if done at a licensed outlet. Unfortunately, that means residents in Montana can only bet on Super Bowl 2025 if they visit a local casino.

The legal age for gambling on sports in Montana is 21 years old compared to just 18 years old when signing up with one of the best offshore sportsbooks . New members can simply sign up, deposit funds, and start betting on the Super Bowl in a few short minutes.

Montana Sports Betting Law: Is It Legal to Bet The Super Bowl in Montana?

Montana state laws say that sports gambling is perfectly legal, if done at one of the many established locations across the state. Specifically, it is allowed at all licensed lottery retailers, which include convenience stores, bars, and even restaurants. This gives Montana one of the biggest numbers in the country when it comes to possible places to wager, with well over 280.

But is one of those places your couch at home? One of the stipulations in Montana is that sports betting is an in-person experience. The one mobile betting app allows you to sign up, browse menus, and make deposits from home, but the actual bet has to be placed while on the premises of one of the verified locations.

Instead, residents of the state can sign up for one of the offshore sportsbooks. Not only will they be able to bet from anywhere in Montana, but there are some free cash and bonus bet offers available in the week leading up to Super Bowl 2025.

Super Bowl 2025 Odds at Montana Betting Sites

The Chiefs are slight favorites over the Eagles for this year’s Super Bowl. Kansas City is favored by 1.0 point and will be slight -122 betting favorites at the top Montana online sportsbooks . The total for the Eagles vs. Chiefs’ rematch is set at 49 points.

Here are the game lines for Super Bowl 2025.

📊 Point Spread: Chiefs -1.0 (-110) | Eagles +1.0 (-110)

🎲 Odds: Chiefs -122 | Eagles +102

🎰 Total: Over/Under 49.0 Points (-110)

Super Bowl 2025 Prop Bets Available on Montana Betting Apps

All of the offshore betting apps have robust odds lists when it comes to proposition bets for Super Bowl 2025. With everything from player props to Taylor Swift odds, there are betting options for both die hard and casual fans heading into the Big Game. Montana residents can bet on anything from the national anthem and halftime show to whether or not Travis Kelce will propose to Swift after the Super Bowl.

Here are some of the most popular Super Bowl props available in 2025.

Coin Toss Odds

The simplest of the yearly proposition bets. You can get in on the action before the opening kickoff even happens, by way of betting on the coin toss. Kansas City has won each of their last three Super Bowl contests, and heads has been the results 3 of the past 4 times.

Heads: -101

Tails: -101

National Anthem Length: Over/Under 125 seconds

New Orleans native Jon Batista is a Grammy and Academy Award winner, and will have the responsibility for performing this year’s National Anthem. Will his rendition be shorter or longer than 125 seconds?

Over 125 seconds (-105)

Under 125 seconds (-135)

Halftime Show: Kendrick Lamar First Song Odds

Not Like Us won Grammys on Sunday night, but will it be the first song that Kendrick Lamar performs during the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Which song will he play first on Sunday night?

Humble: -200

Not Like Us: +200

Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe: +500

Swimming Pools: +700

Money Trees: +800

United In Grief: +2000

Like That: +2000

Alright: +2000

King Kunta: +2000

N95: +3300

Gatorade Color Poured on Winning Coach Odds

The last four years have only seen two variations of Gatorade colors poured on the head coach of the winning team. The Buccaneers and Rams both used blue to douse their leaders, but the Chiefs have used purple in each of the last two, which comes in as the favorite for Super Bowl 2025.

Purple: +125

Yellow/green/lime: +225

Orange: +600

Blue: +800

Red/pink: +900

Clear/water: +900

Montana Sports Betting: Best Montana Betting Sites for Super Bowl 2025

Best Sportsbook for Free Super Bowl Bets: BetNow

Does it get any better than a double bonus? BetNow has a Super Bowl sign-up perk worth 150% of your initial deposit, and another bonus on top of that. If you refer a friend and they set up an account, you will receive a 200% boost to use on the following deposit.

Best Overall Montana Betting App: BetOnline

Bitcoin casino BetOnline is one of the more recognizable names in the online betting industry and for good reason. Their interface is easy to use, and the sportsbook offers fast payouts and easy deposits and withdrawals. BetOnline also has arguably the most extensive betting menu, especially when it comes to exotic proposition bets for Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Jon Batiste, and more.

Best Montana Betting Site for Super Bowl Props: BetUS

BetUS is a trusted name among the best Bitcoin betting sites , and they have a wide array of Super Bowl bets available this year. Be sure to check out the list of prop bets, which even features some pre-made parlays that are sorted by value. Their promotion this season is a 150% sign-up bonus, which can be claimed for each of your first three deposits.

Super Bowl 2025 Prediction & Best Bets

Now that you know how to bet and where to bet on Super Bowl 2025 in Montana, let’s go over a few picks and predictions to help you get started.

Saquon Barkley 2+ Touchdowns & Eagles Win (+366)

This one is all about the value. Barkley has been on a tear all year long, and scored five rushing touchdowns in just the last two playoff games. If he is able to find the end zone twice, there is a good chance that a performance like that would come in a victory for Philadelphia. If this parlay were to hit, bettors could turn $100 into $366.

Most Receiving Yards: Travis Kelce (+250)

The Eagles aren’t exactly known for their high-flying passing attack, so there is a good chance that a Chiefs player will be the one who racks up the most receiving yards. Who better than Travis Kelce? And how can you pass up the +250 value on the #1 receiver on the team that is favored to win?