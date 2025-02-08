How to Bet on Super Bowl 2025 in North Carolina | Image: X

North Carolina football fans are gearing up for the 2025 Super Bowl by placing their bets on the Big Game. With a wide range of mobile betting options available, there are plenty of top sportsbooks offering over $5,000 in free bets and bonuses for the Chiefs vs. Eagles. Below, we’ll break down how to bet on Super Bowl 2025 in North Carolina and claim free bets this weekend.

Best North Carolina Betting Apps for Super Bowl 2025

Here are the top sportsbooks available for North Carolina Super Bowl betting:

BetOnline – 50% Deposit Bonus up to $250

Bovada – 75% Bonus up to $750 with Crypto

BetWhale – 125% Super Bowl Bonus up to $1,250 for New Players

BetUS – 125% Bonus up to $2,000 on First Three Deposits

MyBookie – 50% Deposit Bonus up to $1,000

Disclosure: Our team has tested and reviewed these sportsbooks based on real betting experiences. If you sign up through our links, we may receive compensation.

How to Bet on Super Bowl 2025 in North Carolina

Register with your details

Deposit $50 or more and receive up to $250 in free bets

Make your bets on Eagles vs. Chiefs

Can You Bet on the Super Bowl in North Carolina?

Yes, but the options depend on how you want to bet on the super bowl in North Carolina . NC legalized retail sports betting in 2019, but mobile betting only launched in 2024. That means you can now bet at physical sportsbooks or through approved online apps in NC, but state-regulated books have limits.

The best offshore sportsbooks like BetOnline and Bovada provide more freedom. You can bet on everything from the length of the national anthem to halftime show surprises, props that regulated sportsbooks often don’t allow. Plus, offshore books don’t use geolocation tracking, so you don’t need to be inside state lines to place your bets.

North Carolina Sports Betting Law: Can You Use Offshore Sportsbooks?

Yes, there’s no law stopping North Carolina residents from using offshore sportsbooks. State law only applies to operators, not individual bettors. That means you won’t face any legal issues for betting with sites like BetOnline.

Many bettors choose offshore books for:

✅ Fewer Restrictions – No limits on betting certain props or markets.

✅ Better Odds & Bigger Bonuses – More value on bets compared to state-regulated books.

✅ No Geolocation Tracking – Bet from anywhere without restrictions.

✅ Higher Betting Limits – Regulated books often cap max bets lower than offshore sites.

✅ Same-Game Parlays & Exotic Bets – More creative bet types that local books may not allow.

Why Use BetOnline to Bet on the Super Bowl in North Carolina?

BetOnline is one of the best sportsbooks for North Carolina bettors because it offers:

✅ No Restrictions on Bet Types – Wager on everything from standard spreads to obscure props.

✅ Fast Deposits & Withdrawals – Use crypto, credit cards, or bank transfers.

✅ Bigger Welcome Bonus – Get up to $250 in free bets on your first deposit.

✅ 24/7 Live Betting – Adjust your wagers mid-game as the action unfolds.

✅ Better Odds on Major Markets – More competitive Super Bowl odds than state-regulated books.

✅ Bet on College Teams – Unlike some local sportsbooks, BetOnline lets you bet on North Carolina college teams.

Super Bowl 2025 Odds at North Carolina Betting Sites

The Chiefs and Eagles are set for a competitive matchup. Here’s how the odds look:

Moneyline: Chiefs -126 | Eagles +106

Spread: Chiefs -1.5 (-110) | Eagles +1.5 (-110)

Total: Over/Under 49 points (-110)

Breaking Down the Odds

Moneyline: A $126 bet on the Chiefs wins $100. A $100 bet on the Eagles wins $106.

Spread: Chiefs need to win by at least 2 points to cover. Eagles can win outright or lose by 1.

Total: If you bet the over, both teams must combine for 50+ points to win.

2025 Super Bowl Prop Bets at North Carolina Betting Apps

One of the best parts of the Super Bowl? Prop bets. Here’s a look at some of the most popular wagers available:

Coin Toss Odds

Heads: -101

Tails: -101

National Anthem Length (Over/Under 125 Seconds)

Over 125 seconds: -105

Under 125 seconds: -135

Kendrick Lamar Halftime Show – First Song Performed

HUMBLE. -200

Not Like Us +200

Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe +500

Swimming Pools +700

Money Trees +800

Gatorade Shower – Color Dumped on Winning Coach

Purple: +125

Yellow/Green/Lime: +225

Orange: +600

Blue: +800

Red/Pink: +900

Clear/Water: +900

North Carolina Sports Betting: Best Betting Sites for Super Bowl 2025

If you're looking for the best way to bet on Super Bowl 2025, these sportsbooks offer great odds and bonuses.

🏆 Best Overall North Carolina Betting App: BetOnline

Bitcoin casino BetOnline is a top choice for bettors who want fast payouts, better odds, and a wide range of betting options. Whether you’re betting the spread, player props, or live odds, BetOnline consistently delivers strong value.

✅ Fast withdrawals (24 hours or less)

✅ Better Super Bowl odds than most U.S. sportsbooks

✅ Live betting on every quarter and drive

💰 Bonus: 50% Deposit Match up to $250

🎯 Best North Carolina Betting Site for Props: Bovada

Bovada offers one of the largest selections of Super Bowl prop bets, including halftime show specials and cross-sport wagers.

✅ Hundreds of unique Super Bowl props

✅ Great for live betting and in-game wagering

✅ Easy-to-use platform for beginners

💰 Bonus: 75% Deposit Match up to $750

💎 Best Super Bowl Free Bets in North Carolina: BetUS

If you’re looking to maximize your bankroll, BetUS offers the biggest welcome bonus for North Carolina bettors. It is also considered as one of the best Bitcoin betting sites .

✅ Huge sign-up bonus for new players

✅ High betting limits for serious bettors

✅ Extensive Super Bowl betting markets

💰 Bonus: 125% Deposit Match up to $2,000 (first three deposits)

Super Bowl 2025 Predictions and Best Bets

Donald Trump to Be Referenced in a Commercial (+300, BetOnline)

Super Bowl commercials are known for their viral moments, political nods, and attention-grabbing stunts. With the 2024 election in the rearview and Trump always being a topic of discussion, it wouldn’t be surprising if a brand—or even a political ad—mentions him. Whether it’s a satirical joke, a direct reference, or just his name being dropped, this bet has solid value at +300.

A.J. Brown to Have the Most Targets in the Game (+400, BetOnline)

Kansas City’s game plan will likely focus on shutting down the Eagles’ run game. That means more passing opportunities for Jalen Hurts, and when he looks to throw, his first read is almost always A.J. Brown.

Brown led the team in targets all season and is Hurts’ go-to option in critical moments. With the Chiefs stacking the box to stop Philadelphia’s rushing attack, the Eagles will have no choice but to air it out. That plays directly into Brown’s strengths.