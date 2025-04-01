How To Check If A Used Car Has Been In An Accident Before You Buy It

Updated April 1st 2025, 20:32 IST
Are you planning to buy a used car in Bangalore but worried about hidden accident damage?
Many buyers unknowingly purchase accident-damaged vehicles, only to face costly repairs and safety risks later.
Accident damage can affect a car’s performance, safety, and resale value, making it crucial to check a vehicle’s history before committing to a purchase. Fortunately, with the right knowledge, you can identify accident damage and make an informed decision.
We will walk you through step-by-step methods to identify signs of accident damage and ensure you’re investing in a safe and reliable vehicle. Whether you’re exploring used cars in Bangalore or checking out second-hand cars in Bangalore, these tips will help you avoid costly mistakes.
An accident-damaged vehicle is any car that has been involved in a road collision, regardless of the severity. Some accidents cause minor scratches and dents, while others result in structural damage that compromises safety.
In a busy city like Bangalore, where traffic congestion increases accident risks, it is essential to thoroughly inspect any used car before making a purchase.
How to Spot Accident Damage with a Detailed Car Inspection?
A visual inspection can reveal signs of past accident damage. Look closely at the car’s exterior bodywork and paint condition.
Quick Tip: View the car under natural daylight to spot colour inconsistencies easily.
Many accident repairs focus on visible areas, potentially leaving hidden structural damage undetected. That’s why checking underneath the car is crucial.
The inside of a car can also reveal hidden accident history.
Pro Tip: Check the car’s roof liner as well—if it’s loose, it might suggest past airbag deployment or impact damage.
In India, in most cases sellers are not legally required to disclose a vehicle’s accident history to buyers. As a result, it is the buyer’s responsibility to investigate the car’s history before purchasing. Conducting thorough research and verifying records can help avoid costly surprises later.
A car’s service history can reveal a lot, including any past accidents. Most owners take their vehicles to authorised service centres during the warranty period, making it a good place to check for gaps in servicing. Missing records or unusual repairs in the service history could be red flags. Always request service records and review them carefully.
Another reliable way to check for accident history is through the insurance provider that issued the current or previous policy. Any significant claims could indicate past accident repairs. If possible, verify whether any major damages were claimed and repaired.
While personal inspections help, a trained mechanic can detect hidden accident damage that the untrained eye may miss.
Buying a used car can be a great decision if you take the right precautions. Accident-damaged vehicles may have hidden risks, so it’s essential to inspect both visible and underlying components before purchase.
A well-maintained second-hand car in Bangalore offers great value, but accident damage can lead to costly repairs. By following these checks, you can confidently buy a used car that is safe, reliable, and worth every penny.
Published April 1st 2025, 20:32 IST