How To Compare Health Coverage In India: Plans, Maternity Benefits and What Really Matters

Walk into any conversation about personal finance in India and health insurance comes up almost immediately — usually because someone in the room has a story about a claim that didn't go as expected. A plan that looked comprehensive on the brochure turned out to have a room rent sub-limit that reduced the payout by half. A family that assumed maternity was covered discovered a two-year waiting period they hadn't noticed. These are not edge cases; they are the predictable result of buying health coverage without understanding what you are actually purchasing. The good news is that the information is all there in the policy document — it just needs to be read before the premium is paid, not after the claim is filed.

India's health insurance landscape has matured significantly over the last decade. IRDAI regulations have standardised several key features, removed the upper age cap on new policy purchases, and mandated mental health and AYUSH treatment coverage across all standard plans. Despite this, meaningful differences remain between insurers and products — differences that determine whether a plan is genuinely useful or just technically active.

Health insurance plans in India fall into several broad categories, and choosing the right type is as important as choosing the right insurer. Individual plans dedicate the full sum insured to one person — ideal for someone who wants coverage that cannot be diluted by family members' claims. Family floater plans pool the sum insured across all covered members at a significantly lower combined premium; the risk is that a single large claim by one member reduces what is available for others in the same year. Disease-specific plans — for cancer, cardiac conditions, or diabetes — provide focused coverage for high-cost conditions that standard plans often under-serve through sub-limits and exclusions. Critical illness plans pay a lump sum on diagnosis of a listed condition, regardless of actual hospitalisation costs, making them useful for income replacement during extended recovery. When comparing health insurance plans, resist the temptation to pick purely on premium. The cheapest health insurance plans often carry the most restrictive sub-limits, the longest waiting periods, and the smallest cashless hospital networks. The right comparison framework evaluates sum insured adequacy for your city, claim settlement ratio, network hospital coverage, restoration benefits, and the actual exclusion list — not just the headline feature summary.

Features That Separate Good Plans From Average Ones

Restoration benefit. When a family floater's sum insured is exhausted by one member's hospitalisation, the restoration benefit replenishes the full cover within the same policy year — protecting remaining family members from being uninsured for the rest of the year. Not all plans offer unlimited restoration; check whether it applies to the same illness or different illnesses only.

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No sub-limits on room rent. Room rent caps are the most common cause of claim shortfalls. A plan that limits room rent to Rs. 3,000 per day will reduce every charge on the hospital bill — surgeon fees, anaesthesia, nursing, diagnostics — proportionally to that cap. In a metro city where private rooms cost Rs. 6,000–10,000 per day, this effectively halves your coverage on paper.

No-claim bonus. Every claim-free year should grow your sum insured through the no-claim bonus — typically 10–50% per year up to a defined cap. This compounds your protection over time and rewards healthy policyholders with meaningfully higher coverage without proportional premium increases.

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Waiting Periods and Pre-Existing Conditions

Every health plan in India has a waiting period for pre-existing diseases — conditions you had before the policy started. The standard range is one to four years. During this period, claims related to those conditions are not payable. If you have a known condition like hypertension, diabetes, or a previous surgery, choosing a plan with a shorter pre-existing disease waiting period — even at a higher premium — is worth it. Some insurers offer a waiver of the waiting period for an additional premium loading, which may make sense if the condition is likely to need treatment within the next year or two.

Choosing the Right Sum Insured

Medical inflation in India runs at 12–14% annually — significantly higher than general inflation. A Rs. 5 lakh plan that covered most emergencies five years ago covers substantially less today. For individuals in their twenties and thirties in a metro city, Rs. 10 lakh is a reasonable floor. For families, Rs. 15–25 lakh as a floater sum insured provides meaningful protection against serious illness. If a high sum insured base plan is cost-prohibitive, combine a Rs. 5–10 lakh base plan with a super top-up plan — the base handles routine hospitalisation, the top-up protects against catastrophic costs at a fraction of the premium.

Maternity insurance is one of the most misunderstood components of health coverage in India. Many buyers assume it is included in any comprehensive plan — it often is, but almost always with a waiting period of one to two years before the benefit becomes active, and with a sub-limit on the maternity benefit that may not reflect actual delivery costs. A maternity insurance benefit that covers Rs. 25,000 for a normal delivery is useful at a government hospital but barely covers 20% of costs at a mid-range private facility in a metro city. When evaluating maternity insurance, look at three things: the waiting period, the benefit amount for both normal and caesarean delivery, and whether the newborn is covered from day one. A policy that covers the mother's delivery but requires a separate waiting period before the newborn can be added leaves a gap in coverage during the most vulnerable period of an infant's life. The best maternity insurance provisions cover pre-natal consultations from early pregnancy, both types of delivery, post-natal follow-up for 60–90 days, and automatic newborn inclusion from birth. Buy the policy well before you plan to start a family — the waiting period clock only starts ticking from the policy start date, not from when you decide you might want the benefit.

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