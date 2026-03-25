How to Get the Best Term Insurance Plan at Low Premiums | Image: Initiatives Desk

A secure financial future of your family does not necessarily cost a lot. The belief that comprehensive life cover is costly is an assumption that many people have made, however, with the right mindset one can get term insurance plans that can provide good coverage at low premium rates. The point is that there is always a correct decision to make- knowing what price-influencing factors to put into consideration, decision making, and a timely decision. Instead of concentrating on the cheapest alternative, the cost should be weighed against sufficient coverage.

Start Early to Lock in Lower Premiums

Early purchase of term insurance plans is one of the best methods through which the cost of such plans can be minimized. Age and health are some of the main determinant factors of premiums, so younger applicants are likely to pay substantially lower premiums.

Why Buying Early Helps:

Lower risk profile: Younger individuals are considered less risky to insure

Younger individuals are considered less risky to insure Better premium rates: Locking in a policy early ensures long-term affordability

Locking in a policy early ensures long-term affordability Longer coverage duration: Provides extended financial protection for your family

Provides extended financial protection for your family Fewer medical complications: Reduces the likelihood of higher premiums due to health conditions

Delaying your purchase may result in higher costs, especially if health issues arise later.

Choose the Right Coverage Amount

Selecting the appropriate sum assured is crucial. While it may be tempting to opt for minimal coverage to save money, underinsuring can leave your family financially vulnerable.

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How to Decide the Right Coverage:

Assess income replacement needs: Aim for coverage that replaces several years of income

Aim for coverage that replaces several years of income Account for liabilities: Include outstanding loans, mortgages, and debts

Include outstanding loans, mortgages, and debts Consider future goals: Factor in children’s education or other long-term expenses

Factor in children’s education or other long-term expenses Avoid over-insuring: Balance adequate cover with affordability

The right coverage ensures you are not paying unnecessarily high premiums while still maintaining strong protection.

Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle

Your lifestyle choices play a major role in determining your premium. Insurers assess factors such as smoking habits, weight, and overall health when pricing policies.

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Ways to Keep Premiums Low:

Avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption

Maintain a healthy weight and exercise regularly

Undergo regular health check-ups

Manage existing medical conditions effectively

A healthier lifestyle not only benefits your well-being but also helps you secure better rates on term insurance plans.

Compare Policies Before Making a Decision

Not all insurance policies are the same, and premiums can vary significantly between providers. Comparing options allows you to identify the best value for your needs.

What to Compare:

Premium costs across insurers

Claim settlement ratios

Policy features and riders

Flexibility in payment options

Taking time to compare ensures you are not overpaying for similar benefits.

Opt for Suitable Policy Features

Customising your policy with the right features can enhance value without unnecessarily increasing costs.

Smart Add-ons to Consider:

Critical illness riders: Provide additional financial support during serious illnesses

Provide additional financial support during serious illnesses Accidental death benefits: Increase coverage in case of accidental demise

Increase coverage in case of accidental demise Waiver of premium: Ensures policy continuity during financial hardship

Choose only those add-ons that align with your needs to keep premiums manageable.

Conclusion: Affordable Protection Through Informed Choices