How To Open A Demat Account In India

In today’s fast-moving and evolving digital world, investing has become easier and accessible to everyone. A Dematerialised account, habitually known as a Demat account, is a systematic method of preserving one’s financial assets in a digital manner. Demat is a legally accepted account system which acts as an alternative to holding securities in paper format. The term "securities" is a broad one that covers a wide range of financial instruments that can be kept in a Demat account, such as Equity Shares, Bonds and Debentures, Mutual Fund Units, Exchange Traded Funds(ETFs), and others.

With the rapid growth of technology and the shift towards online platforms, SEBI’s increasing guidelines for transparency, a Demat account has placed itself as a necessity in every investor’s mind.

Importance of a Demat account

A demat account prevents fraud and theft with the help of proper certification and licenses, provided online, eliminating the risk of fake securities and poor delivery. It enables investors to operate in a faster manner by providing immediate transfer services of securities. Omission of stamp duty on transfer of favoured securities, along with minimal paperwork and transaction costs required to invest, makes it a perfect option for investors. It provides the convenience of management and consolidation of individual portfolios and gives ease of maintaining various securities at a single platform, while ensuring transparency, aligning with the investing guidelines of SEBI.

What are the key participants involved in a Demat account?

Depository: A depository is like a bank for shares. Just as one keeps money in a savings account with a bank, investments in securities in a demat account can be kept with a depository. As banks help in transferring money from one account to another, depositories help us in transferring shares, etc., from one demat account to another. These institutions are registered by the government and provide the facility of holding one’s securities in electronic format, further enabling transactions through Depository Participants(DPs). Depository Participant: A depository provides its services to investors through its authorised agents, the Depository Participants (DPs). These agents are appointed by NSDL after their registration with SEBI. If an investor wants to avail the services offered by the depository, he/she need to open a demat account with any depository participant. Investor:

An investor is an account holder who initiates the buying, selling and holding of securities in electronic format. Stockbroker or Intermediary:

Stockbrokers execute trades on behalf of the investor and link the trading account with the Demat account to ensure that securities are automatically credited or debited during transactions.

Step-by-Step format to open a demat account

Opening a demat account is convenient and a short process, given below:

Advertisement

1. Selection of a Depository Participant (DP):

This involves selecting a depository participant for guidance and information search that suits your requirements. A bank, financial/brokerage firm/institution, is one of the sources of a DP.

An investor must compare and evaluate the charges, services, and customer support guidelines before selecting a DP.

Advertisement

2. Application Form:

An investor, above 18 years of age, is eligible for opening a demat account. The application form can be completed using either online or offline resources, for example, a website, financial apps, bank branches, etc. This process also includes providing personal, financial and contact details as required.

3. Submission of KYC Documents:

This step requires an investor to upload and submit the required documents like PAN, Aadhaar card, proof of address and bank details when set up for a KYC procedure.

4. In-Person Verification (IPV):

There may be times when some DPs conduct a verification of investors through either a video call or a physical meeting to confirm the identity of the investor.

5. Receive Client ID and Account Details:

A demat account, once verified, is activated, and a Beneficial Owner Identification Number or a Client ID is received by the investor. This ID is an 8-digit long code which can be used to commence the trading and holding of securities conveniently.

What are the charges involved?

One-time charges: A DP may charge an initial minimal one-time fee for opening a Demat account, while some offer free opening charges too.

Annual fees: A yearly fee ranging from 200-800 may be charged for maintaining a demat account.

Transaction Fees: These are the fees charged whilst a security is bought or sold, and credited or debited from an investor’s account.

Custodian Fees: A Minimal fee which is charged for the safekeeping of bought securities by the investor.

Additional charges: Charges for SMS alerts, dematerialisation fees are included here.

Conclusion