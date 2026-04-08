The availability of resources to study is increasing day-by-day, and the CAT preparation online has made the preparation much easier. With the benefit of studying from anywhere, the online coaching platforms are proving a boon for working professionals. It gives them freedom to study anytime, from anywhere as per their convenience.

Preparing for the CAT and maintaining professional commitments may seem to be a challenging task, however, thousands of aspirants do that every year. As it is essential to study smart rather than in long hours.

Those preparing for the CAT 2026 must focus on consistency, clarity of concept rather than rote learning or shortcut dependency. So, read till the end and know how to prepare for CAT 2026 with a job.

Is it Possible to Crack CAT with a Job?

Yes, it is completely possible to crack CAT while working, but with the right time table and the right set of resources.

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In fact, working professionals often have an advantage:

Better discipline and time management

Realistic expectations and consistency

Structured routine helps manage burnout better

However, the challenge is limited time and mental fatigue after work. Points one needs to focus on are as follows:

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Quality over quantity

Time-bound study sessions

Strategic practice instead of random solving

Instead of asking “Do I have enough time?”, focus on “Am I using my available time effectively?”

Section-Wise Strategy for VARC, DILR, and Quant

A balanced approach across all three sections is critical for CAT success.

VARC (Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension)

Focus on daily reading habits (Aeon, editorials, long-form content)

Practice 1-2 RC passages daily

Analyze mistakes deeply rather than increasing volume.

Focus on understanding the passage; speed can come later.

Tip: It’s best not to focus on the total number of passages you’ve solved, but instead be consistent with solving passages and analysis.

DILR (Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning)

Solve 1-2 high-quality sets daily

Focus on understanding set selection.

Revisit unsolved or difficult sets and try them with different approaches.

Practice mixed sets to improve adaptability.

Tip: Accuracy and selection skills matter more than solving many sets. Try to attempt more sectional tests as it will help in set selection and improving speed.

Quantitative Ability (QA)

Build strong fundamentals first (Arithmetic + Algebra)

Practice 10-15 questions daily

Focus on concept clarity rather than shortcuts

Maintain a formula and mistake notebook

Tip: Revision is extremely important. Keep weekends for revision and practice.

CAT Weekend vs Weekday Preparation Strategy

Balancing weekdays and weekends is the most important part of preparation.

Weekday Strategy (2-3 Hours Daily)

40-45 mins: VARC (Reading and RC practice)

45-60 mins: Quant (Basics + Practice)

30-45 mins: DILR (Concept learning + Practice 1-2 sets)

Quick revision before ending the session

Keep sessions short and focused to avoid burnout after work.

Weekend Strategy (5-8 Hours Daily)

Attempt full-length mocks or sectional tests

Deep analysis of mocks (this is where improvement happens)

Practice weak areas identified in mocks

Revise formulas, concepts, and mistakes

Note: In the beginner phase, don’t attempt full length mocks. Once your basics are done, you can start with sectional tests and then eventually full length mocks (on weekends).

Golden Rule:

Weekdays = Learning & Practice

Weekends = Testing & Analysis

Common Mistakes to Avoid While Preparing with a Job

Avoiding mistakes is just as important as following the right strategy.

1. Inconsistent Study Schedule

Skipping days breaks momentum. Even 1-2 hours daily is enough if consistent.

2. Ignoring Mock Analysis

Many aspirants give mocks but don’t analyze them properly. This limits improvement.

3. Trying to Study Too Much on Weekdays

Overworking with work and then studying on weekends or a few hours on weekdays will make you suffer mentally and physically. And this is clearly not a good sign. So, keep the schedule realistic but be consistent with what you study.

4. Neglecting Weak Areas

It’s easy to avoid weak/difficult topics, but that’s where growth happens. Understand your weak points and focus on those concepts to have better clarity.

5. Comparing with Full-Time Aspirants