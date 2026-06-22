How Vikash and Mohit Bhansali Became Instrumental in the Rise of Time4Media and Time4Startup

It is crucial to shed more light on stories of resilience, passion, and determination, where individuals work day in and day out on their ideas, with the vision to create a difference in their chosen niches and eventually also go ahead in making that difference. Serving as examples are two such young founders and brothers, Vikash Bhansali and Mohit Bhansali, who began working on their ideas in the small town of Mathania, Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and today have created a meaningful digital ecosystem comprising two incredible platforms, Time4Media and Time4Startup.

Across India, the rise of niche digital platforms has helped in transforming how people consume information. Instead of waiting for newspapers or television, audiences now turn to highly curated social platforms tailored to their interests, whether it’s politics, entertainment, startups, or finance. Few understand this better than Vikash and Mohit. Coming from a small town in Rajasthan and then spending nearly a decade to build two very distinct but complementary digital brands, Time4Media and Time4Startup, their story is less about virality and more about reading behavioural change early.

Time4Media has risen as a one-of-a-kind digital news platform that was launched in 2017 when India was in the middle of a digital transformation. Jio’s entry had radically reduced data costs, and social media consumption was growing beyond urban India. However, much of that content lacked curation. Time4Media found its place by simplifying complexity. Whether it was breaking updates, cultural moments, travel recommendations, or entertainment trends, the platform learned how to package information for fast-moving digital audiences. This was something beyond conventional journalism, rising as behavioural journalism, where content is shaped by how people actually consume news. This has helped Time4Media gain a massive 1.8 million followers and counting.



Where Time4Media reflects what India watches, Time4Startup reflects what India wants to become. Its focus on founder stories, startup case studies, and funding news taps directly into one of India’s strongest generational shifts, entrepreneurship as aspiration. Time4Startup ensures to present real stories and business news that can be accessible and digestible. For young founders in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, this really matters, as not everyone has access to venture networks or startup events, but can have access to Instagram. This has helped make Time4Startup important in ways larger business publications often overlook.

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Vikash and Mohit didn’t replicate old media models; they built on new ideas to create Time4Media and Time4Startup, turning internet access into a media business that focuses on serving just the right pieces of news and information to people, especially the youth of India.