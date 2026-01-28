Hydrogen, LNG and Digital Energy: What Defined Day 1 at India Energy Week 2026

Day 1 at the India Energy Week 2026 was not just about vision and leadership, but also equally about execution on the ground. From hydrogen and LNG to AI-driven energy systems, the technologies shaping India’s energy future were on full display.

The ‘Hydrogen and Future Fuels’ Zone

A dedicated showcase for hydrogen production, storage and utilisation technologies, India through this zone has sent a strong signal that it views the fuel as a critical pillar of its net-zero roadmap, not a distant ambition.

As part of the showcase, the Hydrogen and Future Fuels Zone reinforced India’s commitment to make industries like Oil Refining, Heavy industries such as steel and cement and the Transport sectors low-carbon in nature.

Apart from this, there were dedicated thematic zones showcasing aspects like renewable-hybrid energy solutions, biofuels, sustainable aviation fuel, as well as net-zero and decarbonisation strategies.

LNG and Gas: The Transition Workhorses

The India Energy Week also saw major players in the energy sector convene at Goa. These include the likes of Mr. Shubhankar Sen (Director Of Marketing, BPCL), Mr. Abhishek Kumar (Senior Official, BPCL) and other senior officials from ONGC.

Like them, many industry leaders emphasized on the role of Natural Gas and LNG as transition fuels. As part of this, they highlighted how LNG can be used to replace more carbon-intensive fuels. India’s expanding gas pipeline network and

LNG import capacity were frequently cited as enablers of this transition.

The practical truth of it all is that Gas Infrastructure is essential for grid stability and it’s through a gas-based economy that renewable integration can be supported.

Digital, AI and Smart Energy Solutions

Technology discussions on Day 1 went beyond fuels. Digitalisation and artificial intelligence emerged as major enablers of efficiency and sustainability across the energy ecosystem.

Be it Smart Grids or AI-driven predictive maintenance, real-time energy optimisation or data-led energy efficiency solutions, the showcase underscored India’s strength in digital technologies and how it intersects with its energy ambitions.