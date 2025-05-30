IACC Honours SR Group of Institutions’ Vice Chairman Piyush Singh Chauhan Visionary Leader in Educational Development

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29: In a prestigious recognition ceremony organized by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Mr. Piyush Singh Chauhan, Vice Chairman of SR Group of Institutions, was awarded the “Visionary Leader in Educational Development Award” at the grand conference titled “Uprising UP: 8 Years of Successful Governance”, held at Hotel Clarks Avadh, Lucknow.

The event was graced by prominent dignitaries including Mr. Jitin Prasada, Hon’ble Minister of State for Commerce & Industry and Electronics & Information Technology; Mr. Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh; and Mr. Dinesh Pratap Singh, Hon’ble Minister for Horticulture and Agricultural Exports, who presented the award to Mr. Chauhan.